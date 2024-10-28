Amanda Balionis moment goes viral after Jameis Winston interview in NFL

Amanda Balionis, renowned for her dynamic interviews on the PGA Tour , has made a splash once again, this time in the NFL . As a sideline reporter for the Ravens versus Browns game, she caught up with Jameis Winston before the match.

Winston, known for his unique and energetic approach, delivered a lively, spontaneous speech that became an instant hit online , contributing to his collection of viral moments.

Despite Winston's eccentric energy as he stepped up from second-string to starting QB after DeShaun Watsons injury, Balionis kept cool, maintaining her well-known positivity and professionalism .

She was holding the microphone when Winston shared his mantra: "Unwavering faith. Ultimate belief. Dependence on the Lord."

Winston presented his unwavering message with intense concentration and earnest seriousness. And when Balionis queried his expectations for the contest, Winston retained his characteristic spiritual vibe, saying, "This is the day that the Lord has made. I will be glad and rejoicing in it."

Winston reiterated his sureness in the squad, expressing that everyone involved with the team is ready for a turnaround.

The interview was expertly handled by Balionis, who, with her golf-honed composure, caught the essence of Winston's motivational edge and wrapped up the segment stating, "The message is clear, guys. Thank you, Jameis."

Against the odds, the Browns outdid the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 in a gutsy home game performance after Winston's pre-game pep talk. The Browns, who were the underdogs going into the match with a 7.5-point deficit against the division-leading Ravens, tipped the scales with the solid backing of their substitute quarterback.

Winston notched up 27 completions for 334 yards, along with three touchdowns, culminating in sealing the bout. He cemented the Browns' triumph with a decisive 38-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Tillman, placing Cleveland ahead by five points just as the game ticked down to under one minute.

Post-match, Winston met with Balionis once more to ponder on both his starting role and the match outcome, attributing the day's success entirely to his faith. With heartfelt honesty, he remarked, "Unwavering faith, ultimate belief, depending on the Lord-and depending on the Lord should have been first," beaming as he did so.

He honored his savior with the words, "He gets all the glory. Thank you, Jesus. Thank you for this win."

Balionis dug deeper post-Browns victory, which followed a string of losses. She questioned Winston on what changed in practice amidst the turmoil involving Watson, that led to the day's achievement.

Winston expressed his gratitude with the phrase, "One play at a time. We fought. We gave everything that we could possibly give. Thank you for the offensive line. Thank you for the defensive line for winning the trenches. And thank you for the Browns fans for standing up and helping us get a victory here at home."

Following the interview, Balionis concluded, "Unbelievable performance today. Congratulations."

She remarked this after the backup quarterback brought a smile to her face by reciting lyrics from Eminem's Lose Yourself from the 2002 musical drama film 8 Mile.

