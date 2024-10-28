Open in App
    • Irish Star

    Steph Curry injury update as Golden State Warriors given devastating verdict

    By Chris Burns,

    2 days ago

    The Golden State Warriors have been hit with a devastating blow just three games into the new season after Steph Curry limped off injured in Sunday night's game against the LA Clippers.

    The Warriors lost the game 112–104, however, the loss of Curry will be the real concern. The 36-year-old's troubles began after he first twisted his ankle with just under three minutes left in the third quarter.

    Curry then exited the game and struggled to walk over to the sidelines where he was tended to by the team's physio. After stretching out his ankle with a resistance band the point guard believed he was ready to re-enter the action.

    However, after four minutes into the fourth quarter, Curry aggravated the ankle and was forced to call it a day as he made his way to the locker room. Speaking after the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry was doing "ok" but did reveal that he would undergo an MRI scan, as per ESPN .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fR793_0wP95VPZ00

    "He's doing ok," Kerr said. "He (Curry) used the word 'mild' or 'moderate'—he's obviously sprained that ankle many times before. He doesn't think it's too bad. But obviously, it's a concern."

    However, there is a level of concern for the ten-time All-Star, as he has suffered multiple sprains on the same left ankle in the past. A concern former Indiana Pacers forward and NBA analyst Sam Mitchell also shares.

    The former New Jersey Nets assistant believes that, without Curry, the Warriors will struggle to win games full stop this season. Speaking after Curry's exit, Mitchell also queried how the Warrior's offense will function without their talisman.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHPfA_0wP95VPZ00

    "He's the guy that goes and creates shots for everyone because when he comes off that screen he's going to get double, he's always going to have three people around him and create shots, but if he goes down, who's your guy? Who's your point guard? Who's your best shooter? Who's your number one scorer?" Mitchell said.

    "He's all those things and so, I just can't see them winning, hardly at all, without Steph Curry. How are you going to make the offense flow? Because the way their offense is designed, he has to be on the floor to make it work."

    Curry's absence will painfully reverberate through the Warriors, especially considering the strong start they made to the 2024-25 campaign. Big back-to-back victories over the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz preceded the grim evening against the Clippers on Sunday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkWL7_0wP95VPZ00

    However, it's not all doom and gloom for Kerr's team as the Warriors did amass an impressive 11-9 record in the 20 games they played without Curry due to injuries last season. However, speaking post-game, shooter Buddy Hield conceded to ESPN that "It'll be a great challenge" to play without Curry.

    Hield's words will ring around the locker room in the stretch without their legendary PG after the four-time NBA champion showed in just 27 minutes against the Clippers what the Warriors will miss. Curry registered 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting with six assists and four rebounds before exiting the game against LA.

    The Warriors are back in action on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Although they'll be without their star man for the clash and could be for some time to come.

    Jason Holloway
    2d ago
    how many twisted ankles can you have
