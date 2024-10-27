Fans notice Cillian Murphy quick to respect wife in recent interviews

Cillian Murphy’s latest movie just premiered, and fans have his wife to thank.

The Irish actor debuted his new look and new hair color at the London showing , as his classic brown hair has been transformed into a new blondish gray color. He was there to promote his new film Small Things Like These, which is set to release in the US on November 8.

It’s based on Claire Keegan’s critically acclaimed novel that takes place amid the Magdalene Laundries in 1980s Ireland. Murphy has already received some Oscar buzz for the role, where he plays Bill Furlong, a coal trader who has uncovered hidden abuses at a local convent.

Murphy has noted several times that the film was actually first suggested by his wife Yvonne McGuinness. He said the team was considering ideas for what film to make, when she threw out Keegan’s novel.

In a video posted to X, Murphy said: “It was actually my wife who said, ‘well what about Claire Keegan?’ And I had read the book, I think, but I didn’t realize the rights were available.”

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice this wasn’t the first time Murphy has attributed some of his success to his wife. One user shared several instances where he let “us know we would not have [Small Things Like These] without her.”

One of the examples was a promotional interview for the movie, where he explained his “wife should actually take credit” for the idea of the source material.

In general, he’s always expressed his love for his family during his most successful times. In his Oscar speech, he shouted out both his wife and sons , calling McGuinness his “partner in life and art.”

