Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not call their daughter by her actual name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joyfully announced the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor , who made her entrance into the world just days after her birth back in June 2021.

Named in loving tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II , Princess Lilibet's moniker harks back to an affectionate nickname reserved for her Majesty by her nearest and dearest, including her parents, sister and Prince Philip.

In sharing the happy news of their little girl's arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indicated she'll be affectionately referred to as 'Lili', a term endearingly used in both the formal announcement from their office and a heartfelt message from the couple themselves.

The official announcement yet effused warmth: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world."

In a more intimate note following Princess Lilibet's arrival, the duo shared: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.", reports the Express .

Albeit "Lili" being a diminutive of the full name, according to insights from Royal aficionado Christine Ross speaking with Express.co.uk, it appears Meghan and Harry may have chosen such a casual nickname to grant their offspring as normal a childhood as they can muster.

She remarked: "There is certainly a trend in baby names of giving family names, but shortening the name to give the new baby their own identity. Lili is a much more common name than Lilibet, and lends to Meghan and Harry's desire for their children to have as normal a childhood as possible."

The release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare in paperback comes just one day after its initial launch. In the hardback edition, Harry penned a heartfelt dedication to his wife Meghan Markle, his son Archie, his daughter Princess Lilibet - affectionately called 'Lili' - and his late mother, Princess Diana.

The dedication in the book remains unchanged in the paperback version, stating: "For Meg and Archie and Lili...and of course, my mother."

During a visit to a school in Nigeria in May, Meghan provided a rare glimpse into her family life, speaking fondly of her daughter, whom she too calls 'Lili'. She shared with the students: "Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], 'Mama, I see me in you'."

