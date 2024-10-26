David Beckham loses out to Lionel Messi as Inter Miami star's net worth revealed

Lionel Messi has been instrumental in catapulting Inter Miami into the Club World Cup while significantly raising the profile of the MLS franchise, co-owned by David Beckham.

The 37-year-old captain of Argentina joined Miami as a free agent last July after his PSG contract expired. Messi has made an immediate impact by netting 33 goals in 36 matches and has guided the club to the top of the MLS regular season table to clinch the Supporters' Shield.

FIFA also, somewhat controversially, declared that Miami would be the host team at the revamped 32-team Club World Cup, despite the criteria being unclear beforehand. Inter Miami only played their inaugural MLS match in 2020 and was co-founded by Beckham due to a clause in his 2007 LA Galaxy contract, which allowed him to own an MLS franchise at a reduced price.

The Manchester United legend is one of the most renowned players in soccer history and has continued to rake in substantial sums since retiring in 2013. Inter Miami's participation in the Club World Cup as Supporters' Shield winners and representatives of the host nation will further bolster the franchise's finances.



It also demonstrates that the partnership between Beckham and Messi has been hugely beneficial for Miami, both on and off the field, reports the Mirror. However, Messi is reportedly worth considerably more than England icon Beckham.

Lionel Messi

The net worth of the Barcelona legend is pegged at $850million (£654m) by Celebritynetworth.com. Forbes ranks Messi as the second highest-earning footballer of the year, with his annual income estimated to be around $135m (£103m).

The most recent MLS salary data reveals that Messi earns a base salary of $12m (£9.24m) and receives $20.4m (£15.7m) in compensation from Inter Miami. This financial package surpasses the payrolls of 22 other MLS franchises, and that's not even including performance bonuses.

A contract clause also entitles Messi to a share of the league's Apple TV deal, believed to be worth approximately $50m (£38.49m) to the Argentinian star. Forbes discloses that Messi has earned $75m (£57m) from sponsorships this year off the pitch, while he also has a lifelong deal with Adidas, along with another profitable contract with Konami.

David Beckham

Former England captain Beckham, who also played for Real Madrid during his illustrious career, appears to have made most of his wealth off the pitch. Celebritynetworth.com estimates Beckham's value at $450m (£346m).

Although he's hung up his football boots, former star David Beckham is still scoring in the business world with his DRJB Holdings Limited raking in a pre-tax profit of $28.3m (£21.9m) for 2022. In an earlier move that year, Beckham pocketed a hefty sum of around $230m (£177m) after selling a majority stake in DB Ventures Limited to Authentic Brands Group, as per Business Insider.

The 49-year-old also endorses a host of brands, including online retail giant AliExpress, the chic Hugo Boss, and kitchen appliance innovator SharkNinja. Not forgetting his roles promoting Tudor watches and Nespresso coffee machines.

Upon the announcement that Messi would be joining Inter Miami in July 2023, Beckham said: "Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city.



"Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much.

"Today that dream came true. I couldn't be prouder that a player of Leo's calibre is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community."