Kate Middleton 'hates' Princess Anne's hobby - but George, Charlotte and Louis do it

Kate Middleton reportedly "doesn't like" a hobby that Princess Anne and her own children are known to participate in.

The Princess of Wales is said to be not fond of horseback riding. That is despite it being a favorite activity among the royals.

Princess Anne is an avid equestrian, having even competed in the three-day event at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games. Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, nine, are also thought to have taken up horse riding, using a pony borrowed from Anne's daughter Zara Tindall three years ago.

Their father, Prince William, was reportedly "thrilled" to see his children taking part in the sport. The love for horses seems to have been passed down from Queen Elizabeth II, who herself was an enthusiastic rider.

The late Queen began riding at the tender age of two and continued to do so well into her nineties. Despite being hospitalised earlier this year after allegedly being kicked by a horse, Anne was seen presenting racing awards at Ascot in Berkshire this week.

Speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast, the Daily Mail's Jo Elvin stated: "I think you can't be royal and not love horses."

To which the paper's Editor at Large, Charlotte Griffiths responded: "Catherine doesn't. She doesn't like riding, I think she's allergic to them."

Kate's horse allergy has frequently meant missing out on Royal events. Australian author Kathy Lette once disclosed that Kate couldn't participate in a polo match due to her allergies, reports Cambridgeshire Live .

"I'm allergic to horses," Kate purportedly told Lette at the event, before saying: "But the more time one spends with them the less allergic you become'."

Nonetheless, in recent times, Kate has been seen getting up close with horses, and notably in 2019, she was observed allowing young Prince Louis to stroke a horse. This was part of her efforts to conquer the allergy by gradual exposure, a method often referred to as immunotherapy.