Kate Middleton's bold fashion statement has been decided following speculation

Princess Kate's headpiece from the 2023 coronation- where Prince William demanded Kate's mother be included - has finally been identified by the designer.

In collaboration with Alexander McQueenn, Jess Collett designed the silver band for the Princess of Whales, as well as the headpiece for Princess Charlotte, for King Charle's 2023 coronation.

In an interview with People , Collett revealed it was a tiara, after it was originally reported that it was a headpiece.

“It was a tiara that I made for the princess, but it was very much based on a piece that I have called ‘The Golden Crown' — a band of leaves made from gold leather,” she told PEOPLE.

“When people wear it, and many people have hired it, they always tell me after that they felt fabulous and radiant from inside,” she added.

When Collett saw the tiara on camera from her sofa at home, she told People it was a special moment for her and her children.

"Even my children went, 'oh wow, mum, it looks really good' and you know children are not afraid to tell the truth," she explained.

"It was so exciting and nerve-wracking, but everything I have ever dreamed of," she added.

According to News 24 , King Charles requested only headpieces be worn at his coronation, no tiaras or crowns besides himself and his wife, Queen Camilla , as he wanted it to be "meritocratic not aristocratic".

When invitations were sent out for the coronation, King Charles even added a Green man, which is a British ancient figure symbolizing rebirth and spring, according to News 24.

It turns out that despite King Charle's wishes, Princess Kate wore a tiara,not a headpiece.

