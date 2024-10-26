Open in App
    • Irish Star

    Exciting new Netflix series is perfect for fans of Yellowstone

    By Eleanor Tolbert,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdmJ8_0wMzI0Dt00

    An exciting new series is now available to stream on Netflix , and it’s perfect for fans waiting on the new season of Yellowstone.

    Netflix has a selection of Western dramas you can binge until November 10, when Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is set to return. Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War is a true crime docuseries that blends real-life interviews with reenactments and critics have had positive things to say about it.

    This comes as westerns are seemingly back in fashion. Liam Neeson has a Western film on Netflix, called The Ballad of Buster Scruggs . His performance would make even Clint Eastwood proud , fans said.

    The new series on Netflix is called Territory, and it was released on October 24. It follows a the Lawson family who clash over generational wealth and power as Marianne Station, the world’s largest cattle ranch, is left without a leader.

    Jean Bentley for Netflix’s Tudum wrote: “Sensing this once-great dynasty is in decline, the outback’s most powerful factions — rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders, and billionaire miners — move in for the kill. With billions of dollars at stake, everyone wants a piece of the pie.”

    If you can't see the video above, click here .

    It stars The Last of Us’ Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor and Sam Corlett as the Lawsons. It was filmed across the Northern Territory and South Australia in extremely remote locations.

    On X, some users who binged the show said it reminded them of the acclaimed Western series Yellowstone.

    One person wrote: “People who love modern-day westerns with heavy drama and scale like 'Yellowstone,' go watch Territory on Netflix.”

    Another said: “We are not saying you should watch Territory on Netflix, but you should watch Territory on Netflix.”

    “Watching the first episode of #territory on Netflix and I really get why it's described as the Aussie version of Yellowstone,” one person penned.

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

    Donna Shultz
    14h ago
    I enjoyed it
    Katie Sherwood
    16h ago
    Don't like it at all .
