    Miss Universe Ireland hopes that her family's touching story can inspire others living through war and conflict

    By Alana Loftus,

    2 days ago

    Sofia Labus is gearing up for an exciting week representing Ireland at the Miss Universe Pageant next week in Mexico City.

    The 21-year-old was born and raised in Co Cork , but her family’s story goes far beyond the confines of the rebel county . Her parents and two brothers fled war-torn Serbia in 2001, eighteen months before she was born.

    “Ireland gave them a second chance at life,” Sofia explained. “They left their whole lives behind and had to kind of restart. They’ve been here 23 years now, so Ireland is definitely home.”

    Ireland offered a new start for the Labus family, but the transition wasn’t easy.

    “My mum made sure to let me know who I am. I would go to Serbia for the whole summer holidays when I was younger. I spent a lot of time there, and got a feel for tradition and culture. I’m fluent in Serbian, it’s my mother tongue.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUFUk_0wMzHzZo00

    Through her study of criminology at University College Cork, Sofia hopes to become a human trafficking criminal investigator, working on an issue that she believes is “on the rise.”

    The Miss Universe Pageant will include women from all around the world, with different stories and interests. In a category called Voice For Change, each delegate discusses a topic that they feel needs attention and advocacy. Sofia has chosen the intersecting topics of homelessness and immigration.

    “I touch on the social isolation and displacement that those two groups of people would face. When you hear those two things you might not think they’re related, but they are. One day you’re just told, you have to completely change everything and think about things you wouldn’t have before.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsq2A_0wMzHzZo00

    The overlap between the displacement of her family in 2001 and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, is something Sofia recognizes. She hopes that their story will serve as a beacon of hope to those living in challenging conditions.

    “Nobody should be put in a situation where they have to be scared for their lives and their children,” she said. “When my parents fled from the region they’re originally from to the capital in Belgrade, my brother had just been born. My two brothers grew up surrounded by war, hearing bombs and missiles and constantly being in fear.

    “It’s almost unimaginable - I grew up in Ireland, I couldn’t imagine that being ‘normal.’ It’s so sad to think there’s children out there, living like that every day. I just find it so upsetting that you live a normal life and then one day, just because of politicians and governments fighting about land or religion, that then millions of people are displaced.”

    “My parents were lucky enough to restart their lives,” Sofia said. “It’s traumatic to go through that and that sticks. But to be able to actually come to Ireland and give your children a second chance, that’s the main thing.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29j6j4_0wMzHzZo00

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

