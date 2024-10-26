James Franco gives heart-wrenching update on Hollywood best friend

Actors James Franco and Seth Rogen were once known as Hollywood best friends , but their relationship seems to have changed significantly in recent years.

Franco provided insight into where things went wrong. Rogan reportedly distanced himself from Franco following accusations and lawsuits filed by his students regarding inappropriate sexual behavior.

Sadly for the controversial actor, Rogen is reportedly not interested in repairing the long-standing friendship.

In a recent interview with Variety, Franco said: "I haven't talked to Seth. I love Seth. We had 20 great years together, but I guess it's over. And not for lack of trying," he added.

Franco spoke to the publication ahead of his new film , Hey Joe, revealing that he had reached out to Rogen to express "how much he's meant to me."

In January 2018, the Los Angeles Times published a story featuring five women who claimed that James had been sexually inappropriate or exploitative toward them.

One of the women detailed how Franco removed plastic guards from her vulvas during a sex scene while simulating oral sex.

In 2019, two women, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, filed a lawsuit against James. They alleged that he attempted to establish a system that subjected young women to personal and professional sexual exploitation under the guise of education while enrolled at his Studio 4 acting school.

A spokesperson for Franco denied the allegations at the time; however, he ultimately settled the $2.2 million lawsuit in July 2021.

When the accusations became public, Rogen told Vulture that he planned to keep working with his longtime friend.

By May 2021, he changed his stance, publicly retracting his statement and telling Britain's Sunday Times that he would no longer work with Franco.

"What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that," Seth told the publication.

Later that December, Franco expressed his disappointment over Seth's unwillingness to collaborate with him.

"Of course, it was hurtful, you know, in context, but I get it, you know, he had to answer for me 'cause I was silent. He had to answer for me, and I don't want that," expressed the actor.

During their friendship, James and Seth appeared in several projects together, including the NBC cult classic Freaks and Geeks.

They also appeared in movies like Pineapple Express, This Is the End, The Disaster Artist, and The Interview. Franco's new film Hey Joe will premiere at the 19th Rome Film Festival on October 25.

