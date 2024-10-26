Open in App
    Cillian Murphy makes brutally honest admission about new Irish movie

    By Alana Loftus,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzzu0_0wMyZp6j00

    Cillian Murphy has discussed his upcoming movie Small Things Like These in a new interview. The actor explained what it was like to play his character.

    The film marks Murphy’s return to the big screen after his historic Oscar win for Oppenheimer . Based on the novel by Claire Keegan, Small Things Like These is set in 1985, and examines the effects of Ireland’s Magdalene Institutions on a small community.

    “We all know or remember that type of Irish male that is a big, deep thinker, but doesn’t say much,” Murphy told Joe.ie. “It’s hard to reach them. You don’t really know what’s going on, we’ve all encountered those characters and people. It is to show a character that is vulnerable but that has great empathy, but that is inarticulate, doesn’t know where to put it, and is struggling, like we’re kind of all struggling.”

    “But it was a much different, much harder time to express yourself and be true to what you actually, really deeply believe," said Murphy, who previously told reporters he felt proud to bring Irish stories to the big screen. "And I don’t know if he knew what he actually believed until perhaps right towards the end of the film.”

    Bill Furlong, Murphy’s character, is a devoted father of five daughters and a small farmer. He discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent and uncovers shocking truths of his own while grappling with what to do.

    “I definitely didn’t wanna play him like a hero,” Murphy insisted. “That was key from the beginning. To me it feels like he’s actually going through some sort of breakdown. All of these things are coming at him, all of his past, and he feels disconnected or isolated from his family even though he loves them furiously and cares about them so much.”

    “And then he encounters this girl and it kind of all comes to a head but it’s not premeditated, do you know what I mean? He’s not planning to do this thing. And then I think when the film ends, it could all go terribly, terribly wrong for Bill. Or it could go well, we don’t know.”

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

