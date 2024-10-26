I went to Joshua Tree to see the famous jumping cactuses in person - but I didn’t get what I bargained for

Joshua Tree is not just the fifth studio album by the Irish rock band U2 - it's somewhere that millions of people want to see every year.

It is a real place, out in the California desert, where there are tales of “jumping cactuses”.

Known for “jumping” off their home base and onto skin, clothing or anything that passes by, I was told to stay aware and alert when near cactuses out in the Yucca Valley.

When I went to the Cholla Cactus garden in Joshua Tree National Park, I was strangely excited. I wasn’t excited to potentially get pricked, but I was excited to see what all of this fuss was about.

As we pulled the rental car up to the garden, I noticed people were extremely close to the cactuses and there was only limited space roped off.

There were children walking around freely and unsupervised, parents taking pictures, and more. Everyone seemed to be up close and personal without a worry in the world.

Was I being pranked? Did I know something they didn’t? Why were these people so comfortable being so close to these green little plant monsters? Why was no one screaming, “HELP! This cactus just attacked me!”

I did enough research before my trip to know that these jumping cactuses were real, not a myth or a fable my dad told me trying to scare me before a trip. Hikers had posted photos and stories to their blogs about their experience with the prickly creatures, and enough science websites had explained just why they “jumped”.

Curious, and exhausted to the point of delusion by hiking, I decided to try it out for myself.

I wore a thin fleece with a long sleeve under it, and convinced myself that if I did attract this cactus, those thin layers would be enough to protect me.

Pressing record on my IPhone camera, I lifted my arm next to the cactus, in hopes of getting hurt. Then, nothing happened.

For all the latest news straight to your inbox, sign up for our FREE newsletters here .

It wasn’t interested in me, and it didn’t seem like it was interested in anyone else around me either. I left disappointed that I wasn’t a victim of the jumping cactuses, but I guess it could have gone worse.

For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here