Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    I went to Joshua Tree to see the famous jumping cactuses in person - but I didn’t get what I bargained for

    By Lauren Peacock,

    2 days ago

    Joshua Tree is not just the fifth studio album by the Irish rock band U2 - it's somewhere that millions of people want to see every year.

    It is a real place, out in the California desert, where there are tales of “jumping cactuses”.

    Known for “jumping” off their home base and onto skin, clothing or anything that passes by, I was told to stay aware and alert when near cactuses out in the Yucca Valley.

    When I went to the Cholla Cactus garden in Joshua Tree National Park, I was strangely excited. I wasn’t excited to potentially get pricked, but I was excited to see what all of this fuss was about.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27RAG1_0wMxut6d00

    As we pulled the rental car up to the garden, I noticed people were extremely close to the cactuses and there was only limited space roped off.

    There were children walking around freely and unsupervised, parents taking pictures, and more. Everyone seemed to be up close and personal without a worry in the world.

    Was I being pranked? Did I know something they didn’t? Why were these people so comfortable being so close to these green little plant monsters? Why was no one screaming, “HELP! This cactus just attacked me!”

    I did enough research before my trip to know that these jumping cactuses were real, not a myth or a fable my dad told me trying to scare me before a trip. Hikers had posted photos and stories to their blogs about their experience with the prickly creatures, and enough science websites had explained just why they “jumped”.

    Curious, and exhausted to the point of delusion by hiking, I decided to try it out for myself.

    I wore a thin fleece with a long sleeve under it, and convinced myself that if I did attract this cactus, those thin layers would be enough to protect me.

    Pressing record on my IPhone camera, I lifted my arm next to the cactus, in hopes of getting hurt. Then, nothing happened.

    For all the latest news straight to your inbox, sign up for our FREE newsletters here .

    It wasn’t interested in me, and it didn’t seem like it was interested in anyone else around me either. I left disappointed that I wasn’t a victim of the jumping cactuses, but I guess it could have gone worse.

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here

    Related Search

    Joshua treeCholla cactus gardenCactus care tipsJoshua Tree National ParkYucca ValleyCalifornia desert exploration

    Comments / 20

    Add a Comment
    PATTY Petty
    8h ago
    Well you must not have been wearing the proper attracting scent? 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
    noone
    9h ago
    I have several jumping Cacti on my property in the High Desert, I've found corralling them with chicken wire keeps them from being to aggressive. Also the reason the author was not attacked is because they only strike when you are distracted, never when you look directly at them. Be careful out there.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' over Prince William's 'plan' for Prince George
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Ashton Kutcher faces backlash over 'sick' comments about Hilary Duff from his past
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Stonehenge mystery finally solved as experts learn origins of phenomenon
    Irish Star2 days ago
    I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See These 26 Photos, But I'm Gonna Show Them To You Justtttt In Case They Inexplicably Disappear
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow4 days ago
    Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Woman Who Ordered Rottweiler to Attack 9-Year-Old Girl
    Shine My Crown7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show3 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post6 days ago
    A dog has successfully bred with a fox to create a rare hybrid
    Indy1003 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com9 days ago
    Rachael Ray Took the Stage at Burger Bash Event Before Revealing She Had ‘a Couple of Bad Falls’
    People4 days ago
    What Happened To Rick From Pawn Stars?
    Escapist Magazine3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    The Vaccine Doctors Are Begging Every Single Person Over 50 to Get This Winter
    Parade2 days ago
    Puppy falls asleep in news anchor's arms during broadcast and gets adopted in no time
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Hells Angels member who allegedly ‘walked through’ and mopped up blood of victim in vicious beating pleads guilty to weapons charges
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Man Finds Two Bins On His Lawn, Opens Them And Sees 40 Eyes Staring Back At Him
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    Man going through old family photos realizes he's a spitting image of great-great-grandfather from 1900
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Liam Neeson's Lonely Last Days: 'Taken' Star, 72, Declares He's 'Past' Dating 15 Years After Wife's Death — and Declares He's Ditching Action Roles
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Witches walk among us — but they’re not like the fictional ones you grew up with
    CNN2 days ago
    King Charles’s Fury Over Queen Camilla Insults Leads to Sussexes’ Eviction from Frogmore, says Royal Commentator
    menzmag.com2 days ago
    Diddy bombshell 'warning' video from Jack to Kelly Osbourne resurfaces after rappers arrest
    Irish Star24 days ago
    How to Identify Valuable Antique and Vintage Glassware, According to the Experts
    ELLE DECOR2 days ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story3 days ago
    “You Don’t Play With Dark” — Woman Shares How Ouija Board Predicted Her Friend's Death at 22
    Distractify4 days ago
    Insider reveals how Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy regular date nights
    Irish Star1 day ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    Kourtney Kardashian ‘Pregnant Again’ In Spandex And Sneakers
    thenerdstash.com6 days ago
    Six little-known signs in your legs of high cholesterol
    Irish Star22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy