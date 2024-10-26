Open in App
    Irish Star

    Angel Reese aims subtle jab at Caitlin Clark in wake of lucrative deal

    By Jeremy Goldstein & Rudi Kinsella,

    2 days ago

    Chicago Sky's rising talent Angel Reese has inked a deal with Reebok for her own signature shoe, slated for release in 2026, after an excellent season.

    Discussing the partnership on her podcast Unapologetically Angel, where she talked with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal , Reese shared: "'It has been the best decision for me, being able to have my own control over everything," and added, "Of course, I could have easily gone to Nike easily... I even look at other athletes on the women's side and they sign with brands and they still don't respect them."

    Her comments might be interpreted as a subtle dig at Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark , given that Clark recently secured an eight-year, $28 million contract with Nike.

    Clark and Reece were top contenders in the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, finishing first and second respectively after a remarkable debut season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zt2d_0wMxusDu00

    While details of Reese's Reebok contract remain undisclosed, she tweeted about her excitement: "'God is so good! ! (looks like I can "afford" my bills now)."

    This tweet came after she highlighted the disparity in WNBA earnings during an Instagram Live, emphasizing that her league salary of $73,469 falls short of covering her living expenses.

    "I just hope you know the WNBA don't pay my bills at all," Reese stated. "I don't even think that pays one of my bills, literally. I don't even know my salary. I'm living beyond my means. My rent is more than that, it's $8,000.", reports the Mirror US .

    "Hating pays my bills, baby. I just hope you know the WNBA doesn't pay my bills at all. I don't even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I'm trying to think of my rent for where I stay at. I'm gonna do the math real quick. I don't even know my [WNBA] salary."

    Reece has a host of other endorsements in addition to her partnership with Reebok. The 22-year-old has deals with Reece's Pieces, Mettel - the Sky hosted Barbie Game Night) - Beats by Dre, and Panini.

    She will also play in the upstart Unrivaled 3v3 winter basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. Reports indicate players may receive six-figure salaries for their involvement.

    "For years, women have relied heavily on off-court sponsorships for a majority of their income," Stewart said of the league.

    "With Unrivaled, we're revolutionizing the game by prioritizing investments in our stars and ensuring their on-court performance is reflected in their pay."

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

