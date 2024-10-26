Open in App
    • Irish Star

    Millionaire biohacker shares how he reverses his hair loss and greying

    By Anna Carlson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JV0fP_0wMxubSn00

    A multi-millionaire has pursued a series of treatments and therapies to reduce his biological age .

    Bryan Johnson, a famous biohacker, revealed how he reversed male pattern baldness and maintained color in his hair.

    Johnson said that while he should be “genetically bald," but after nutritional, topical and light treatments , he regained a full head of hair with 70 percent fewer greys.

    Johnson went on X and informed his followers, "Many lose up to 50 percent of their hair before they even realize it." The American entrepreneur claimed men can keep their hair into their "40s and beyond." In Johnson's case, he explained that taking vitamins and eating protein and Omega-3 fatty acids were key steps in getting his hair back.

    Johnson, who sold his company Braintree Venmo to PayPal for $800m in 2013, has a personalized formula that includes melatonin, caffeine, and Vitamin D3 to suit his genetics .

    The venture capitalist also cited redlight therapy and oral minoxidil, a topical hair loss drug, to target his receding hairline . He stressed that it is only considered safe at low doses because it can lead to unpleasant side effects.

    It was not until recently that Johnson decided to dedicate his time to pursuing health and wellness . He told T he Independent that this was not always the case.

    “I would routinely commit self-destructive behaviors, and specifically in the evening at seven o’clock, I would try to soothe my stress by eating food,” Johnson recalled.

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

