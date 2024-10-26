Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    Menendez brothers' journey from high life to prison life: A look at their dramatic change

    By Lucretia Munro,

    2 days ago

    Once the pretty boys of Beverly Hills, Lyle and Erik Menendez are now a lot older than when first in the spotlight.

    The brothers, who were known for their designer clothes, fast cars, Rolex watches, toned bodies and thick brown hair, were arrested for the murder of their parents in 1989.

    Now, after serving life sentences for over three decades , they look nothing like their teenage selves.

    Both men have aged significantly, with Erik still sporting a full head of hair while Lyle has gone completely bald.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRCQr_0wMxuJlp00

    Despite their circumstances, recent prison photos show them smiling broadly in their blue prison uniforms.

    The brothers have been at the center of a media storm after confessing to the crime to their psychiatrist back in 1990, with the confession caught on tape.

    The prosecution argued the motive was greed, but the defence claimed it was fear of their father, who they alleged had subjected them to years of abuse, reports the Mirror .

    They were subsequently sentenced to life without parole. However, new evidence could potentially lead to their release, 34 years later.

    Now, with the case gaining traction again thanks to TikTok and the Netflix series, new evidence has surfaced, including a pre-murder letter from Erik and allegations against their father, Jose Menendez, involving sexual abuse of a Menudo band member.

    This could potentially lead to a retrial and possibly freedom for the brothers.

    Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón stated, "After a very careful review of all the arguments made ... I came to a place where I believe that, under the law, resentencing is appropriate and I'm going to recommend that to a court tomorrow," he said.

    For all the latest news straight to your inbox, sign up for our FREE newsletters here .

    "I do believe the brothers were subjected to a tremendous amount of dysfunction in the home, and molestation. They have been in prison for nearly 35 years. I believe that they have paid their debt to society," he added.

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

    Related Search

    Menendez brothersCelebrity crime storiesViolent crimeErik MenendezLife sentencesBeverly Hills

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    What happened to the Menendez brothers' $14.5 million inheritance as Netflix series divides viewers
    Irish Star21 days ago
    Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' over Prince William's 'plan' for Prince George
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Ashton Kutcher faces backlash over 'sick' comments about Hilary Duff from his past
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Erik's Daughter Says She Is Happy but Disappointed Over the Menendez Brothers' Resentencing
    Distractify2 days ago
    Meet Lyle and Erik Menendez's wives who have supported them throughout their 35 years in prison
    HELLO2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ money: What we know about their $14.5 million inheritance from parents Jose & Kitty’s estate
    The US Sun19 days ago
    Hells Angels member who allegedly ‘walked through’ and mopped up blood of victim in vicious beating pleads guilty to weapons charges
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Indiana teenager murders his entire family after being told he can't sleep at girlfriend's house
    The Mirror US2 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    'Real reason' Menendez brothers went on $700 shopping spree after murdering their parents
    Irish Star10 days ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Menendez brothers' aunt says Erik still has 'habit' from childhood abuse shown in Netflix series
    Irish Star14 days ago
    What Happened to Teen Walmart Employee Found Dead in Oven? Police Warn Against Speculation as Investigation Continues
    People2 days ago
    Who's taller, Angel Reese or Caitlin Clark? Comparing height and physicality of WNBA stars
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Kim Kardashian says Menendez Brothers were 'granted a second chance at life' after decades in prison
    Fox News3 days ago
    Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s notorious $1M family home undergoing major renovations by new owner: ‘Completely different’
    New York Post3 days ago
    Cooper Koch Isn’t Single—His Partner Reportedly Identified
    StyleCaster2 days ago
    Martha Stewart gives horrifying account of prison life — from solitary confinement to starvation
    HELLO5 days ago
    Talia Menendez hits back at critics after she was seen in public for first time to push for dad Erik’s release
    The US Sun2 days ago
    25 women share the 'first thing' they did after their husbands died and the internet is amazed
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Jelly Roll Cries With Gratitude After Realizing He Broke His Family’s “Generational Curses”
    countrymusicnation.com2 days ago
    Six little-known signs in your legs of high cholesterol
    Irish Star22 hours ago
    Blubbery Blake Shelton 'Put Out to Pasture on Fat Farm' By Fitness Freak Wife Gwen Stefani — After He Balloons To 250Lbs
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    Monsters star Cooper Koch ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ after Menendez brothers parole decision
    The Independent3 days ago
    Stonehenge mystery finally solved as experts learn origins of phenomenon
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Menendez Brothers Freedom Bombshell: 'Abused' Erik and Lyle Recommended for 'Immediate Parole' After Over 30 Years in Jail for Massacring Parents
    Knewz2 days ago
    Princess Love & Amara La Negra Come To Blows Over Ray J Infatuation On "Love & Hip-Hop"
    hotnewhiphop.com3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy