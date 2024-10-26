Menendez brothers' journey from high life to prison life: A look at their dramatic change

Once the pretty boys of Beverly Hills, Lyle and Erik Menendez are now a lot older than when first in the spotlight.

The brothers, who were known for their designer clothes, fast cars, Rolex watches, toned bodies and thick brown hair, were arrested for the murder of their parents in 1989.

Now, after serving life sentences for over three decades , they look nothing like their teenage selves.

Both men have aged significantly, with Erik still sporting a full head of hair while Lyle has gone completely bald.

Despite their circumstances, recent prison photos show them smiling broadly in their blue prison uniforms.

The brothers have been at the center of a media storm after confessing to the crime to their psychiatrist back in 1990, with the confession caught on tape.

The prosecution argued the motive was greed, but the defence claimed it was fear of their father, who they alleged had subjected them to years of abuse, reports the Mirror .

They were subsequently sentenced to life without parole. However, new evidence could potentially lead to their release, 34 years later.

Now, with the case gaining traction again thanks to TikTok and the Netflix series, new evidence has surfaced, including a pre-murder letter from Erik and allegations against their father, Jose Menendez, involving sexual abuse of a Menudo band member.

This could potentially lead to a retrial and possibly freedom for the brothers.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón stated, "After a very careful review of all the arguments made ... I came to a place where I believe that, under the law, resentencing is appropriate and I'm going to recommend that to a court tomorrow," he said.

"I do believe the brothers were subjected to a tremendous amount of dysfunction in the home, and molestation. They have been in prison for nearly 35 years. I believe that they have paid their debt to society," he added.

