Vikings fans explode over missed call in Rams game and left fuming – 'This is so rigged'

Minnesota Vikings fans fumed "this is so rigged" after a missed face mask call which allowed the Los Angeles Rams to snatch a late victory.

The two teams – both of which have playoff aspirations – squared off in a Thursday Night Football match-up. The Vikings had travelled to the SoFi Stadium with the aim of reclaiming the lead in the division.

Kevin O’Connell’s men fought a closely-contested game but lost 30-20 – a 10-yard touchdown pass with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter to Damarcus Robinson proving pivotal.

However, controversy struck with less than two minutes left in the contest. The Vikings were backed up at their five-yard line, trailing 28-20, and as Sam Darnold attempted to find an open receiver on second and 10, Byron Young took him down in the end zone for a sack and a safety, giving the Rams a commanding lead with 1:46 remaining. But it quickly became clear in the replays that linebacker Young had grabbed the quarterback’s face mask, throwing him to the ground.

What should have been a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down was somehow avoided, with the referees failing to throw a flag. Footage from one angle appeared to show that one of the officials could see Young committing the blatant face mask infraction on Darnold.

The incident has sparked mass outrage among fans online, who have called on the NFL to take action. One X user raged: “The refs were right there!! This is so rigged,” while another vented: “Pathetic. Thought ALL SCORING PLAYS ARE REVIEWED?”

A third chimed in with: “Fire those refs. They were horrible,” while another added: “Most obvious call I’ve ever seen.”

According to NFL officiating fundamentals, the referee has primary responsibility for fouls involving hits on the quarterback. The play is not reviewable according to NFL rules, which led another fan to say: “I can’t believe this sort of thing isn’t reviewable by now.”

Referee Tra Blake told a pool reporter after the game that no official had a clear view of the play. He said: "The quarterback was facing the opposite direction from me, so I did not have a good look at it. I did not have a look, and I did not see the face mask being pulled, obviously."

Umpire Carl Paganelli had secondary responsibility for making the call, but he too was blocked, according to Blake. The referee continued: "The umpire had players between him and the quarterback, so he did not get a good look at it. He was blocked out as well. So that was the thing. We did not see it, so we couldn't call it."

Vikings coach O'Connell offered his own thoughts, stating that he would not use the missed call as an excuse for losing the game. He said: "It looked like he got a pretty good amount of face mask there.

"I'm not going to get into the call, or no-call, or all that stuff. I talked to our team, officiating and all that stuff... for us to talk about that, for us to seek comfort in that, is not how we're going to respond to this. It's just not going to happen. I'm going to do the same thing right now. I really don't have a comment on that. Looked like he got a piece of the face mask, but they didn't think so, so they didn't throw the flag."

Darnold added: "The face mask, it is what it is. I thought we could have done a lot to not put ourselves in the situation that we were in. So we've just got to continue to play better and not put ourself in that position to begin with."