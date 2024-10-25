Open in App
    Jake Paul’s mega mansion which includes bed for four people, astronauts and robot pets

    By Aaron Morris,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20hJwV_0wLSGryT00

    Jake Paul took a break from his training for the upcoming bout with Mike Tyson to flaunt his extravagant $20million (£15.4m) residence in Puerto Rico.

    The 'Problem Child' is set to square off against 'Iron Mike' at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas , on November 15, aiming to add Tyson to his growing list of defeated opponents in the boxing ring. With a record of 10-1, the 27-year-old Paul has already triumphed over UFC stars such as Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Mike Perry, Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva since turning professional in 2020.

    His only defeat was to Tommy Fury last February. On the other hand, 50-6-2(NC) Tyson hasn't fought professionally since his 2005 loss to Kevin McBride, only stepping back into the ring in 2020 to face Roy Jones Jr in an action-filled 'Lockdown Knockdown' exhibition match which ended in a draw after eight rounds.

    Thanks to his remarkable boxing career, his social media influence and his other business endeavours, Paul is living a life of luxury. He recently splashed out a reported $20m on a plush home in Puerto Rico which he showcased in an exclusive house tour on YouTube last month. But what does Paul's home look like? And what sort of features does it have?

    Jake Paul's opulent $20m mansion

    Paul splashed out a cool $16m (£13.3m) on his Puerto Rican dream home, then lavishly enhanced it with renovations to the tune of an additional $4m (£3.3m). Occupying sprawling grounds over an acre in size, this palatial estate spans more than 12,000 square feet and is replete with eight plush bedrooms and 10 lavish bathrooms - not to mention an exclusive building dedicated solely for entertainment purposes.

    He flamboyantly began his grand tour by displaying his swanky six-car garage, which dazzles visitors with its botanical wallpaper, impressive high ceilings, and houses a fleet of posh vehicles including a brace of bright racing yellow Ferraris, a powerful Dodge RAM boasting 1,000 horsepower, and some nifty mini-G Wagon golf carts, just for starters.

    Step up to Paul's front door and you're greeted by a Japanese koi carp pond, complete with the quirky "Taj MaPaul" doormat that ushers him into his abode. Venture inside and find yourself amidst a treasure trove of contemporary art, ranging from personally commissioned items to stand-alone sculptures - not overlooking top-notch telescopes or the assortment of sumptuous furniture that adorn his residence.

    The fish aficionado also has a majestic 600-gallon saltwater fish tank bedecking his main living space, housing an array of stunning marine life. And the quirks don't end there - Paul even has a robot dog meandering around his mansion.

    The grandeur extends to his bedroom where Paul enjoys regal slumber on a bed designed to comfortably fit four, making for quite an adventure every morning. Reflecting on the immense size, he noted: "It takes a couple of minutes," to get out of, and confessed with a chuckle: "Yeah, I've gotten lost in there."

    His primary bathroom boasts a magnificent free-standing bathtub, offering a tranquil view of his tropical-themed garden, alongside two large sink areas and a luxurious walk-in shower. In addition, Paul has a spacious office adorned with his boxing memorabilia, an editing room where his team refines his videos, a robust kitchen equipped with the latest gadgets, and an impressive walk-in wardrobe.

    Externally, Paul's property features a vast swimming pool overlooked by a gigantic white and gold spaceman statue, a cold plunge, and a hot tub. The estate also includes a separate entertainment suite filled with cosy sofas, a fireplace lounge, an outdoor kitchen, and a snack bar.

    Elsewhere in the garden, Paul's residence offers numerous sunbathing spots and a steamy sauna, undoubtedly useful when he needs to shed weight for fights. The suite's lower level houses a games room packed with arcade machines and a recording and podcast studio everything required to boost his social media presence and unwind with friends and family.

    A cunning Mike Tyson jab

    Paul, always one for mind games, recently invited realtor Trent Miller over for a brisk 'speed tour' of his pad. With no shirt on and decked out in black boxing shorts complete with Tyson's iconic tribal ink, Miller whizzed through the digs making quips until he met Paul by the poolside and queried: "You ready to fight Mike Tyson?"

    Before he could tack on another word, Paul chucked him into the water. This isn't Paul's first jab at Tyson either; he hopped on Instagram last month to jest: "@miketyson want a bite," while bobbing about sporting a fake belly amidst heaps of grub from McDonald's, Starbucks, and Wendy's.

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    Simplyrach567
    9h ago
    Where are the pics?
    David
    10h ago
    Ok your a special kind of idiot!
    View all comments

