Mike Tyson totally overwhelmed by comment from Tyson Fury's father

John Fury nearly brought Mike Tyson to tears when he revealed that his son, Tyson, was named after the boxing legend.

As Iron Mike prepares for his bout with Jake Paul next month, Tyson Fury is also gearing up for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in December. However, learning that one of the world's top modern fighters was named in his honour, the American icon was visibly moved.

In a 2023 clip from 'Boxing Arabia' that has recently resurfaced, the host surprised the former heavyweight champion, then 58, by inviting Fury Sr to join him and Mike. John then shared the story of how his son came to bear Iron Mike's name.

Taking his seat next to the heavyweight boxing legend, John said: "I have waited 35 years to meet this man."

He proceeded to express his deep admiration for the 'Baddest Man on the Planet', recalling how he would wake at 3am to watch his fights in the 1980s, reports the Mirror . John then told Tyson that his respect for him extended beyond just following his career. In a moment that almost brought Mike to tears, Fury Sr shared the story of how Tyson Fury got his name.

"I said, 'hear these words. [Tyson Fury's] Not only is he going to live. He's going to be seven feet tall, 20 stone, and the next heavyweight champion of the world, and his name is Tyson'."

Overwhelmed, Tyson abruptly ended the interview, pushing the microphone away while saying: "Time, time, stop, stop."

The long-standing admiration Fury Sr had for the New York native was tested when Tyson supported Francis Ngannou during the crossover fight with the former WBC heavyweight champion in October 2023. During the press event, Fury Sr challenged Iron Mike to a fight, while also referencing that his son was named after the boxing great again.

Fury Sr said: "I'm sat in the company of these great people, Mike Tyson on the end who I named my son after, I named my son Tyson. But you know what? Give me a special mention, the man who bred him.

"John Fury fears no man, no man on earth no matter what they've done, no matter what the accolades. Here I am, any man alive wants to fight John Fury, I'm ready to go, Mike Tyson what have you got to say to that my brother?"

Tyson nonchalantly replied that Fury Sr was "out of his mind". Still, John accused Tyson of fighting Jake Paul to avoid a confrontation with him, daring Tyson as recently as April this year.

Despite John's formidable past as a professional boxer and bare-knuckle fighter, many are sceptical about his chances against Iron Mike. However, this has not dissuaded John from calling out Tyson.

Speaking to Seconds Out, Fury Sr said recently: "I'm the same age as him. What the hell is wrong with him. Even Turki (Turki Alalshikh, Saudi Arabian Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority) His Excellency said: 'I'm shocked Tyson didn't want to fight you'.

"I'm shocked myself but I tell you what, I must have a presence the Gypsy King's dad. He's fighting a middleweight instead of me. But I'll fight anybody, I'm not bothered.

"Let's get me paid but pay me what I'm worth. You can get killed can't you? But I'm willing to risk my life for the right fight and the right fight is him, Mike Tyson."