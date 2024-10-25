Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    Mike Tyson totally overwhelmed by comment from Tyson Fury's father

    By Patrick Austen-Hardy & Chris Burns,

    2 days ago

    John Fury nearly brought Mike Tyson to tears when he revealed that his son, Tyson, was named after the boxing legend.

    As Iron Mike prepares for his bout with Jake Paul next month, Tyson Fury is also gearing up for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in December. However, learning that one of the world's top modern fighters was named in his honour, the American icon was visibly moved.

    In a 2023 clip from 'Boxing Arabia' that has recently resurfaced, the host surprised the former heavyweight champion, then 58, by inviting Fury Sr to join him and Mike. John then shared the story of how his son came to bear Iron Mike's name.

    Taking his seat next to the heavyweight boxing legend, John said: "I have waited 35 years to meet this man."

    He proceeded to express his deep admiration for the 'Baddest Man on the Planet', recalling how he would wake at 3am to watch his fights in the 1980s, reports the Mirror . John then told Tyson that his respect for him extended beyond just following his career. In a moment that almost brought Mike to tears, Fury Sr shared the story of how Tyson Fury got his name.

    "I said, 'hear these words. [Tyson Fury's] Not only is he going to live. He's going to be seven feet tall, 20 stone, and the next heavyweight champion of the world, and his name is Tyson'."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rS0Z2_0wLSERI700

    Overwhelmed, Tyson abruptly ended the interview, pushing the microphone away while saying: "Time, time, stop, stop."

    The long-standing admiration Fury Sr had for the New York native was tested when Tyson supported Francis Ngannou during the crossover fight with the former WBC heavyweight champion in October 2023. During the press event, Fury Sr challenged Iron Mike to a fight, while also referencing that his son was named after the boxing great again.

    Fury Sr said: "I'm sat in the company of these great people, Mike Tyson on the end who I named my son after, I named my son Tyson. But you know what? Give me a special mention, the man who bred him.

    "John Fury fears no man, no man on earth no matter what they've done, no matter what the accolades. Here I am, any man alive wants to fight John Fury, I'm ready to go, Mike Tyson what have you got to say to that my brother?"

    Tyson nonchalantly replied that Fury Sr was "out of his mind". Still, John accused Tyson of fighting Jake Paul to avoid a confrontation with him, daring Tyson as recently as April this year.

    Despite John's formidable past as a professional boxer and bare-knuckle fighter, many are sceptical about his chances against Iron Mike. However, this has not dissuaded John from calling out Tyson.

    Speaking to Seconds Out, Fury Sr said recently: "I'm the same age as him. What the hell is wrong with him. Even Turki (Turki Alalshikh, Saudi Arabian Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority) His Excellency said: 'I'm shocked Tyson didn't want to fight you'.

    "I'm shocked myself but I tell you what, I must have a presence the Gypsy King's dad. He's fighting a middleweight instead of me. But I'll fight anybody, I'm not bothered.

    "Let's get me paid but pay me what I'm worth. You can get killed can't you? But I'm willing to risk my life for the right fight and the right fight is him, Mike Tyson."

    Related Search

    Tyson furyJohn furyBoxing RematchesMike TysonIron MikeBoxing legends

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Thankie
    19h ago
    It's all about the money, don't let them pull the wool over the sheep's eyes.
    J Nichols
    1d ago
    everyone trying to fight Iron Mike for a payday is crazy
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' over Prince William's 'plan' for Prince George
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Ashton Kutcher faces backlash over 'sick' comments about Hilary Duff from his past
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Mike Tyson's disturbing nine-word remark shows he and Jake Paul will never be the same
    Irish Star2 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com8 days ago
    Mike Tyson's Latest Training Video Is Terrifying
    The Spun1 day ago
    Stonehenge mystery finally solved as experts learn origins of phenomenon
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Scottie Scheffler feelings are completely clear as axed LIV Golf star banned from PGA Tour
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Mike Tyson reduced to tears after being told boxing truth and pleads 'stop'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Wife Of Yankees Pitcher Gerrit Cole Is Causing A Major Stir During The World Series
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Kate Middleton's 'tacit but highly effective' message to social media trolls in cancer video
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Who's taller, Angel Reese or Caitlin Clark? Comparing height and physicality of WNBA stars
    Irish Star21 hours ago
    Rare Tiger Woods artefact confirmed lost as billionaire admits he can't find it
    Irish Star22 hours ago
    105-year-old woman shares how Guinness is the key to a long and happy life
    Irish Star22 hours ago
    Costco's new security measures could cause major ripple effect
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Primavera Sound announces 'holy trinity' headliners – but music fans miss key detail
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Netflix Monsters Season 3 subject Ed Gein and how he inspired iconic horror films
    Irish Starlast hour
    Liam Payne's heartbreaking confession to Justin Bieber 'gave him chills' after death
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    One of the best films of 2010s now streaming on Netflix and is considered Leonardo DiCaprio's best performance
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Paul Mescal gets ultimate seal of approval from Hollywood royalty
    Irish Star18 hours ago
    Amanda Balionis rocks leopard print as she celebrates 'breaking barriers'
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Caitlin Clark's eight-word remark will concern WNBA rivals amid huge contract offer talks
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw's enormous net worth, retirement U-turn, wife's awkward NFL declaration
    Irish Star1 day ago
    'Little-known' Walmart service could save you in emergency – but only if you think ahead
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Meghan Markle savaged as having 'worst judgement in world' by friend of beloved royal
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Irish catfish gets life sentence for 185 offences involving 70 young girls - known as 'world's worst catfish'
    Irish Star1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy