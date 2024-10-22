Terry Bradshaw faces backlash for live TV errors as NFL fans demand retirement

NFL fans are once again up in arms , demanding Terry Bradshaw pack it in following another on-air blunder by the FOX Sports commentator.

During Sunday's broadcast, Bradshaw was narrating a sequence of highlights from Week 7's early games. However, the veteran sportscaster got his wires crossed , prematurely talking about Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb's return while footage from the Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans clash played out.

"Nick Chubb is back from his knee injury suffered in week two of last year but it's Deshaun - whoops, wrong one," Bradshaw remarked as Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to a receiver in the third quarter.

The error was quickly rectified by Curt Menefee, who interjected: "This is Amari Cooper for Buffalo getting the touchdown. His Bills debut, Buffalo rolling past Tennessee 34-10 the final there."

Menefee then tried to steer Bradshaw back on track with an easy segue into the Browns-Bengals game commentary. "Now Cincinnati at Cleveland. There's Nick Chubb bouncing [back] from that knee injury last year," he initiated.

As Bradshaw was about to comment on Chubb's comeback, another clip started playing. "There's Chubb coming inside," he commented as Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was seen injuring his Achilles after planting his foot and collapsing on the field.

"And that's a bad one, Deshaun Watson. Browns say Achilles injury," Menefee interjected. "You can see that right Achilles looking to snap right there. He is done and Joe Burrow comes in, connects with Ja'Marr Chase. He's already in. Cincinnati wins it 21-14, actually just over a minute left in that game."

Bradshaw had one more chance to redeem the segment during the recap of the London game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots . "Trevor Lawrence trying to get two in a row. That is for Jacksonville as they stayed over that week," he observed.

"There he is back looking good pass protection, firing down the middle of the football field looking for Brian Thomas. That is a perfectly thrown ball. Great concentration by Thomas. 58-yard gain."

However, just when Bradshaw seemed to have navigated the voiceover without a hitch, he stumbled over his words when discussing Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby's one-yard run into the end zone. "Then Tank Br- Bigsby takes it in from one yard out. Jacksonville now with two victories on the year, 32-16 over New England," the host concluded.

Viewers flocked to social media to express disappointment with Bradshaw's performance, calling for his retirement. One frustrated viewer posted, "Amazing they haven't pushed these fossils into retirement years ago. Who's tuning in for Bradshaw," while another commented: "He should retire from the gig. You're my fav Steelers QB, but it's time to turn off the mic."

