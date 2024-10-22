Dementia signs to look out for at this time of year with clocks going back soon

The official end of the summer next weekend will see the clocks go back in large parts of the world, and experts are highlighting three lesser-known signs of dementia that may become more noticeable after the time change.

Dementia is a condition characterized by a decline in brain function , leading to a range of symptoms, and is most common in people over 65.

While memory loss, concentration problems, and difficulty with conversations are well-known signs, Dementia UK is urging people to look out for other signs that may emerge in the days following the clock change in Ireland and the UK on October 27.

One such sign is known as "Sundowning", a behavioural change that occurs in the evening, causing increased agitation and anxiety in some people with dementia. This phenomenon may be more pronounced after the clock change, as the earlier darkness could exacerbate symptoms.

According to Dementia UK experts, "Sundowning has several causes. As the day goes on, the person with dementia becomes more tired, and this can lead to their dementia symptoms worsening."

"Hunger, thirst and physical pain can also play a part. As darkness falls and people settle in for an evening, these changes can make someone with dementia concerned that they are in the wrong place or have forgotten to do something important during the day."

Experts outlined three main indicators of Sundowning in those with dementia, providing guidance for handling the situation. Suggestions were also put forward on lessening the likelihood of its onset.

While the clocks change in the UK next week, they change in the US the week after on November 3rd.

