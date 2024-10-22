Open in App
    Meghan Markle praised for admirable move that could make huge difference

    By Jasmine Carey & Rudi Kinsella,

    1 days ago

    Meghan Markle has garnered commendations for supporting smaller businesses by incorporating their clothing into her wardrobe , potentially offering a significant boost to these enterprises.

    Celebrity fashion expert Martine Alexander spoke to the Daily Mail about the duchess's fashion choices at 43, embracing current oversized trends.

    Unlike sticking solely to well-known labels, Meghan's been keen on smaller brands , affording them exposure that could pivot them to success.

    Alexander expressed her admiration: "I love that she is wearing under-the-radar brands. One of the things that I adore doing is giving small businesses the exposure they deserve."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPgvr_0wGnqPxb00

    She believes this might be Meghan's intention: "It's so rewarding for the stylist, the client and the brand that's why I think Meghan is doing it. Her appearance could change a business."

    Reflecting on personal experience, Alexander recounted dressing Olympian Rebecca Adlington in an indie label, which led to instant sales: "When I dressed Rebecca Adlington in a small business brand for the Olympics, the outfit sold out. To be able to do that for somebody else is the most incredible thing."

    Recent sightings have shown Meghan sporting a collection of oversized attire, including roomy shirts, flowing dresses, and casual linen pieces.

    On a Nigerian tour earlier in the year, the duchess opted for comfy, ground-grazing fashion, like a long sunshine yellow sleeveless gown and a similar peach-hued frock.

    These style shifts trail alongside speculation that stylist Jamie Mizrahi is advising Meghan, but official confirmation is still pending.

    Martine stated: "I don't know whether Meghan works with a stylist. If she does, the stylist may have contacted PR companies or brands directly to ask if they can borrow pieces."

    The rest of the Royal Family members in the UK are not currently copying the oversized look.

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

    Donna Monti
    4h ago
    Ok get it right ! No real couture fashion designers want her to wear their clothes Bc it would damage their labelsThat is why she wears unknown designers
    Elizabeth LeVin
    13h ago
    Nothing MeGain does is admirable! She also belongs on The Worst Dressed List!
