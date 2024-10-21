Open in App
    Old Navy flash sale offers 50% off everything right now including sweaters, activewear, coats and more

    By Elisabeth Narine & Elisabeth Narine,

    1 days ago

    Winter is just around the corner and with a new season comes the need for a wardrobe update. Thankfully, Old Navy is offering a whopping 50% off everything, allowing you to stock up on seasonal essentials without breaking the bank. This Old Navy online-only flash sale from couldn't have come at a better time as the chill sets in. You can bag bargains on sweaters , pajamas , coats , winter accessories and more.

    Don't wait - this sale ends on October 23rd. You can nab sweaters for less than $20 , matching pajamas for the whole family, activewear for under $15 , and plenty more discounted items. It's also a great opportunity to get a head start on your Christmas shopping . Keep reading to see our top picks from this Old Navy 50% off sale .

    OLD NAVY 50% OFF EVERYTHING SALE

    SoSoft Tunic Sweater – $18.49

    This under-$20 sweater is crafted from waffle-knit yarn and boasts a flattering crew neck. It's available in nine colors perfect for the season and comes in women's sizes XS to 4X.

    Mid-Rise Flannel Pajama Pants for Women – $12.49

    These flannel pajama pants are perfect for the season. Made of 100% cotton, these pants feature a drawstring waistband and side pockets. While this pair sports a vibrant tartan pattern, it's also available in an additional 19 festive patterns. It comes in women's sizes XS to 4X.

    Flannel Boyfriend Button-Down Shirt – $18.49

    Whether you're out and about picking pumpkins or getting your home ready for the holiday season, this flannel button-down is a seasonal staple. We're particularly fond of the grey plaid version, but it's also available in 15 other colors and patterns. It comes in women's sizes ranging from XS to 4X.

    SoSoft Fair Isle Jumper – $24.99

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEccp_0wGA6Dhv00

    This sweater is an essential addition to your winter wardrobe. The mock neck jumper is incredibly soft and features a fair isle pattern that's perfect for the season. It's available in two colors – red and black – and comes in women's sizes from XS to 4X.

    SoComfy Oversized Hoodie – $18.49

    No winter wardrobe is complete without a cozy hoodie. Priced at under $20, this fleece hoodie features a rib-knit hem to keep the chill outa and comes in three colors – Light Heather Grey , Black Jack , and Sedimentary .

    Athletic Taper Five-Pocket Pants – $21.99

    These pants are durable, offer extra room in the hip and thigh for comfort, and come in seven colors perfect for autumn and winter. They're available in men's sizes from 26W to 54W.

    You can also snag this ANRABESS Oversized Sweater from Amazon for a steep 52% discount. If you're on the hunt for a cashmere sweater that won't empty your wallet, consider this Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Jumper from Quince , priced at just $50.

