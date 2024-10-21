Mike Tyson has next option after Jake Paul showdown as rival 'reached out over fight'

Mike Tyson could eye a trilogy fight with Evander Holyfield after his showdown with Jake Paul next month.

The 58-year-old is set to face off against YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in his first professional fight since 2005 next month, with the two clashing at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas , come November 15. The much-anticipated bout will be streamed live on Netflix , with an expected crowd of up to 90,000.

Paul, 27, has built a 10-1 boxing record against various influencers and MMA stars, while Tyson last put on his gloves against Roy Jones Jr in a 2020 exhibition match - his last professional fight coming in the form of a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. However, Tyson's decision to step back into the ring has sparked old foe Holyfield to contemplate a comeback.

The two boxing titans were involved in a notorious heavyweight rivalry, which reached its peak when Tyson notoriously bit off a piece of Holyfield's ear during their 1997 rematch for the WBA title. A third bout never came to fruition, but 'The Real Deal' seems keen to follow Tyson's lead - potentially setting up one of the sport's most surprising rematches.

Misfits boxing co-president Mams Taylor explained in a talkSPORT interview that Holyfield had considered the possibility of taking on KSI (4-1). The YouTube star has been a leading figure in influencer boxing, known for his bouts with Logan Paul and Tommy Fury, but his Misfits promotion declined a fight with the 62-year-old, reports the Express .

"I know Holyfield contacted us about fighting KSI," Taylor said, but he emphasised that Misfits Boxing wouldn't entertain such an uneven pairing. "Again, we wouldn't do that. It needs to be two evenly-matched fighters at an even age.

"If it was Mike Tyson or Evander Holyfield for all the money in the world we wouldn't do that. I think it's ironic because the cornerstone of Misfits Boxing is on a higher moral ground than some parts of traditional boxing." Holyfield and Tyson's rivalry carries significant weight in boxing history, especially after their 1996 face-off where Holyfield secured a victory by TKO and their notorious 'Bite Fight' sequel.

Despite this, Tyson has shown interest in returning to the ring, potentially for another clash with Holyfield, who also seemed open to a third bout, albeit not as a serious contest. Holyfield said to The Sun on the possible reunion: "Well, if we do fine. My whole thing is it's not all about me, it's about both of us," adding that they could do something financially beneficial that doesn't involve a professional fight.

"We do it, make some money that we probably wouldn't be able to make, so the big thing is finding something that we both can do that we understand that it's not a fight. It's showing some kind skills, showing skills but it's not a real fight. We're not trying to kill each other."

Since agreeing to take on Paul, Tyson has been inundated with offers to continue his comeback journey. Heavyweight legend Butterbean has voiced his wish to face 'Iron Mike,' while former undisputed champion Lennox Lewis is ready for a rematch - provided he triumphs over Paul next month.