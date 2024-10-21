Open in App
    • Irish Star

    Amanda Balionis wears her 'favorite t-shirt' to gush over 'great excuse' to have a cocktail

    By Ayeesha Walsh,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBWdn_0wFpT7RI00

    Amanda Balionis stepped out in her favorite t-shirt as she encouraged her fans to indulge in a cocktail.

    The adored CBS Sports presenter wore a gray Elijah Craig branded t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan 'call me old fashioned' as she helped to promote a campaign from the bourbon whiskey maker. With the tee tucked into her jeans Amanda enthused about the brand's initiative as a bar tender whipped up a cocktail for her.

    She wore her blonde hair down in tousled waves and wore natural makeup for the video clip and voiced her support for the charity enterprise as she explained how and where people can take part.

    She wrote alongside the snap: "Did you know it’s Old Fashioned Week? It’s a thing and it’s running nationwide in bar and restaurants near you! Through this celebratory week of the best cocktail, @elijahcraig has donated over $400,000 to deserving nonprofits benefiting the hospitality industry. So grab a friend, order a cocktail (or 2) and support a great cause!"

    If you can't see the video below, click here

    The 39-year-old reporter who is best known for her coverage of the PGA Tour just returned from two weeks in Japan. She covered the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship - a golf tournament that took place from October 3 to 6.

    She wrote on Instagram: “Arigato Japan for an incredible two weeks. The 15th @aac_golf was tremendous from start to finish. Wenyi Ding, the highest ranked player in the field, claimed the Amateur victory he wanted most before turning professional.

  • Amanda Balionis shares regrets and downs beer as she admits 'I got my a** kicked'
  • Amanda Balionis spends day eating lobster rolls and lounging in swimwear after big career announcement

    • We had the honor of chatting with Tommy Nakajima, and saying thank you to Martin Slumbers for his decade of service to the game. Taiheiyo Club Gotemba is a gem and I already miss those Mt. Fuji views.”

    Balionis bid an emotional farewell to the golf world earlier this month, as she transitioned from covering the PGA Tour to covering the NFL , as football season gets underway.

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

    mac
    1d ago
    Who cares? This is a news story?
