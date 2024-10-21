Open in App
    Liam Payne's ex Danielle Peazer shares private message he sent her before tragic death

    By Samantha Ibrahim & Zara Woodcock & Rudi Kinsella,

    2 days ago

    Danielle Peazer, the former flame of ex-One Direction heartthrob Liam Payne , has penned a moving tribute after his untimely passing at the age of 31.

    The pop sensation met with tragedy while holidaying in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he suffered a fatal fall from the balcony of his hotel on the third floor.

    Danielle, who was romantically linked to Liam between 2010 and 2013, took to Instagram to share her sorrow and asked for respect for her privacy during this challenging period.

    She vowed to "share more" about her emotions when she feels "mentally strong enough to face the reality of what's happened."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dzhwu_0wFMFRFa00

    In addition, Danielle uploaded a nostalgic snapshot of the pair savouring ice cream together. In her extensive homage, she expressed: "Whilst we all take the time to navigate in a world without Liam, it's important to remember that while he was adored by millions as a world famous musician for the last decade, he was also someone's son and brother for more than 30 years, a friend to so many and more recently an uncle."

    "His most important role and something he was the most proud of out of all of his monumental successes was that he was a father. The thought that there is a now a child growing up without one of their parents is heartbreaking and unfair. To Liam's son Bear, as well as his parents and sisters, my love, thoughts and strength goes to you. The magnitude of this loss is incomprehensible and I will continue to support you in any way I am able to," as reported by the Mirror.

    "LJP, This still doesn't feel real. Despite being aware of your struggles over the years, I hoped and prayed that this day would never come. But now we're all facing the reality of living a life without your presence. It's common at times like this for people to say 'I hope he knew how much I cared about him' but I know that you knew how I felt, it was one thing we were really good at - being brutally honest with our feelings for each other, whether the other wanted to hear it or not.", reports the Mirror US .

    She continued: "At times you were my favorite person in the whole world, but you could also wind me up so much and I probably annoyed the hell out of you sometimes too. It was something we learned to accept of each other over 14 years, we could disagree on so many things yet still look out for each other in times of need and laugh about our disagreements and petty behavior 10 mins later."

    "Our relationship may have ended back in 2013, but that seemed to be just the start of our story. The things we went through and experienced from then all the way until last year could be described as unique to some and misunderstood by others, but I think deep down we always knew we'd have some sort of connection forever, no matter where our individual lives took us. It took a little longer for you to figure out the person you wanted to be in order to be your happiest, but whilst most of us have our teens and twenties to learn about ourselves, you spent those years giving more to the world than you ever needed to. I wish you knew that you were always more than enough for this world without having to search for a role to play just to please others."

    Concluding her heartfelt message, she added: "Thank you for teaching me about the importance of setting boundaries, and that I should always protect my heart. Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with Sonny and Mia is something I'll cherish forever. I'm sorry your story didn't end differently, and I'm sorry you didn't ever get to share more of your magic with the world. Rest easy my friend. Love Danielle."

    In 2022, nine years after their split, she and Liam were spotted leaving the Nobu Hotel in Shoreditch together. They were also seen at celebrity hotspots Chiltern Firehouse and Annabel's.

    However, the reunion was fleeting as Danielle found love with former Capital FM DJ Sonny Jay, the champion of Dancing On Ice in 2021. In May of this year, Sonny and Danielle celebrated the birth of their baby girl.

