P Diddy made chilling 'camera' comment about parties in old interview

Sean 'P Diddy' Combs has made some unsettling admissions about his notorious parties in an old interview that's come back to haunt him amidst his current legal woes.

The fallen hip-hop mogul, aged 54, was arrested last month on a string of charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, following a swoop on his lavish properties which unearthed gear for "freak offs". The prosecutorial team allege that the searches revealed caches of over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants.

Asserting his innocence, Combs rebuffed all allegations and entered a not guilty plea in the courtroom.

As he sits tight for his federal case, snippets of Combs' historical chitchat have begun doing the rounds on the net, with one snippet where he prattled on about his penchant for ensuring his raucous soirees are memorable.

During a particular chinwag, Diddy confessed to going au naturel and diving into a swimming pool in the midst of a rambunctious gala. He's also likened himself to Frank Sinatra, remarking: "I love showing people a good time, throwing parties, and seeing people have fun. That's me. And Frank was the same. He loved entertaining."

In a candid moment speaking with People Magazine in 2008, Combs relayed: "Somebody got naked and got into the pool. Actually two people did. And one of them was me."

He gloated about the clandestine recording of such escapades, "We have that footage locked away and in a safe. I always keep cameras rolling."

With a somewhat ominous tone, he cautioned: "You never know what may happen."

Rapper Diddy is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn , facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, all of which he denies.

Additionally, he is embroiled in other legal issues, as new civil lawsuits alleging rape, sexual abuse, and sexual assault.

Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee has filed new civil lawsuits, with six submitted last week and five more on Sunday evening. Combs' lawyers have vehemently disputed the civil claims.

In a statement to The Mirror US, they asserted: "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today's barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity."

"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone-adult or minor, man or woman."

