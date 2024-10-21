Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    P Diddy made chilling 'camera' comment about parties in old interview

    By Scarlett O'Toole & Rudi Kinsella,

    2 days ago

    Sean 'P Diddy' Combs has made some unsettling admissions about his notorious parties in an old interview that's come back to haunt him amidst his current legal woes.

    The fallen hip-hop mogul, aged 54, was arrested last month on a string of charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, following a swoop on his lavish properties which unearthed gear for "freak offs". The prosecutorial team allege that the searches revealed caches of over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants.

    Asserting his innocence, Combs rebuffed all allegations and entered a not guilty plea in the courtroom.

    As he sits tight for his federal case, snippets of Combs' historical chitchat have begun doing the rounds on the net, with one snippet where he prattled on about his penchant for ensuring his raucous soirees are memorable.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBMv2_0wFKwgnM00

    During a particular chinwag, Diddy confessed to going au naturel and diving into a swimming pool in the midst of a rambunctious gala. He's also likened himself to Frank Sinatra, remarking: "I love showing people a good time, throwing parties, and seeing people have fun. That's me. And Frank was the same. He loved entertaining."

    In a candid moment speaking with People Magazine in 2008, Combs relayed: "Somebody got naked and got into the pool. Actually two people did. And one of them was me."

    He gloated about the clandestine recording of such escapades, "We have that footage locked away and in a safe. I always keep cameras rolling."

    With a somewhat ominous tone, he cautioned: "You never know what may happen."

    Rapper Diddy is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn , facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, all of which he denies.

    Additionally, he is embroiled in other legal issues, as new civil lawsuits alleging rape, sexual abuse, and sexual assault.

    Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee has filed new civil lawsuits, with six submitted last week and five more on Sunday evening. Combs' lawyers have vehemently disputed the civil claims.

    In a statement to The Mirror US, they asserted: "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today's barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity."

    "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone-adult or minor, man or woman."

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    13-year-old P Diddy accuser claims rapper's employee said she 'fit what Diddy was looking for'
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Kentucky man declared dead and taken for organ removal while still 'thrashing around on the bed' and 'crying'
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Brand new Netflix new action thriller dubbed 'epic' by viewers is already in the top 10
    Irish Star1 day ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com4 days ago
    Tragic Liam Payne Branded Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Most Evil' Before 45Ft Balcony Plunge Death: One Direction Singer Admitted He Was 'A Little Bit Fearful of That Man'
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Mysterious washed-up sea creature gives people 'nightmares' and leaves them theorizing Loch Ness monster connection
    Irish Star2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton astonishes with new weight-loss in stunning picture
    Irish Star2 days ago
    King Charles faces awkward Diana moment while signing book in Australia
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Millions of drivers issued stark warning over stop-start button in their vehicles
    Irish Star1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Woman who married ghost getting divorced after 'seeing him flirting with Marilyn Monroe's spirit' at LA hotel
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Meghan Markle praised for admirable move that could make huge difference
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Caitlin Clark provides update on leftfield career switch and names 'only downside'
    Irish Star8 hours ago
    Michael Newman death: Baywatch star's net worth revealed
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Caitlin Clark's blunt response to 'real' WNBA lockout possibility
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Prince William and Kate Middleton's bedroom secrets and surprise omission about bed
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Ireland's most famous fashion designer's heartfelt four-word message to the Irish
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Terry Bradshaw's first retirement announcement and FOX's reaction after NFL Sunday outburst
    Irish Star6 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    How to keep bananas fresh for two weeks: Expert reveals surprising storage tip
    Irish Star10 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Washington teen arrested after five of seven family members brutally slain at Seattle home
    Irish Star3 hours ago
    Hailey Bieber called out for putting too much pressure on Justin amid Diddy scandal
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Only those with razor-sharp vision can solve 'dice puzzle' in under a minute
    Irish Star1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy