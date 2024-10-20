New York Jets' Mike Williams breaks silence after Aaron Rodgers public critique and trade rumours

New York Jets wideout Mike Williams has had his say after Aaron Rodgers pointed the finger at him for a blunder in their defeat to the Buffalo Bills , following the quarterback's pick in the final quarter.

The Jets were on the cusp of a stirring comeback as they advanced against the Bills when Rodgers launched the pigskin downfield on a go-route intended for Williams. However, instead of sticking to a sideline go-route, Williams veered inside, prompting Rodgers to alter his toss which then gave cornerback Taron Johnson the chance to close in and snatch the ball, sealing the match's fate.

Post-match, Rodgers didn't mince words blaming the seasoned pass-catcher , asserting that Williams was meant to bolt down the sideline (redline) but chose to slice his route towards the field's heart.

Rodgers relayed to the press: "We [were supposed to have] two verticals. Allen's [Lazard] down the seam, Mike's [Williams] down the red line [sideline go-route]. I'm looking at Allen, he puts his hand up, three guys go with him. So, I'm throwing a no-look to the red line. When I peek my eyes back there [Williams] is running an in-breaker. It's gotta be down the red line."

Breaking his silence on the matter, when quizzed if Rodgers' open criticism over the incorrect route irked him, Williams replied: "No, nope. I've just got to be on the red line. We all watched film. We all go through it and made corrections."

Almost immediately after the play, fans were livid with Williams - who joined the team on a one-year, $10 million deal after leaving the Los Angeles Chargers - with many calling for him to be traded, reports the Mirror US . Williams has not lived up to his price tag since joining the team, having just 145 yards in six games and being without a touchdown.

Williams had already been the third or fourth option receiver before this incident, with the Jets making a massive trade less than 24 hours after their loss - bringing in Rodgers' all-time favourite option in Davante Adams, with them reuniting from their team with the Green Bay Packers.

Just minutes after this trade was made official, it was reported that Williams had become available for trade, being in a crowded room along with Adams, Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard.