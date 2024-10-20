Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    New York Jets' Mike Williams breaks silence after Aaron Rodgers public critique and trade rumours

    By Charlie Wilson & Emily Hodgkin,

    2 days ago

    New York Jets wideout Mike Williams has had his say after Aaron Rodgers pointed the finger at him for a blunder in their defeat to the Buffalo Bills , following the quarterback's pick in the final quarter.

    The Jets were on the cusp of a stirring comeback as they advanced against the Bills when Rodgers launched the pigskin downfield on a go-route intended for Williams. However, instead of sticking to a sideline go-route, Williams veered inside, prompting Rodgers to alter his toss which then gave cornerback Taron Johnson the chance to close in and snatch the ball, sealing the match's fate.

    Post-match, Rodgers didn't mince words blaming the seasoned pass-catcher , asserting that Williams was meant to bolt down the sideline (redline) but chose to slice his route towards the field's heart.

    Rodgers relayed to the press: "We [were supposed to have] two verticals. Allen's [Lazard] down the seam, Mike's [Williams] down the red line [sideline go-route]. I'm looking at Allen, he puts his hand up, three guys go with him. So, I'm throwing a no-look to the red line. When I peek my eyes back there [Williams] is running an in-breaker. It's gotta be down the red line."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BVWB_0wEeZxAD00

    Breaking his silence on the matter, when quizzed if Rodgers' open criticism over the incorrect route irked him, Williams replied: "No, nope. I've just got to be on the red line. We all watched film. We all go through it and made corrections."

    Almost immediately after the play, fans were livid with Williams - who joined the team on a one-year, $10 million deal after leaving the Los Angeles Chargers - with many calling for him to be traded, reports the Mirror US . Williams has not lived up to his price tag since joining the team, having just 145 yards in six games and being without a touchdown.

    Williams had already been the third or fourth option receiver before this incident, with the Jets making a massive trade less than 24 hours after their loss - bringing in Rodgers' all-time favourite option in Davante Adams, with them reuniting from their team with the Green Bay Packers.

    Just minutes after this trade was made official, it was reported that Williams had become available for trade, being in a crowded room along with Adams, Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard.

    Comments / 71
    Add a Comment
    Donald Swanson
    14h ago
    Jets failure was due poor play calling. Rogers is probably best passer in league. Pittsburg is one of best run defense coaches. Jets called run on almost every first down. Jets have very poor run game, so most of Rogers passes were 3rd and 10. With proper play selection starting with passes on first down, new All Pro receiver and occasional quick calls, Rogers and Jets will win.Donald Swanson
    Dyonne James
    17h ago
    Rodgers is all too old and can't throw a ball to ajust to players' moves. is WASHED UP OLD EGOMANIAC ,HE CAN'T JUST GO WHERE OLD PLAYERS GO, GET A LIFE AND STOP TRYING TO BE SOMETHING YOUR NOT AND DON'T TRY TO BE A ANNOUNCER ,YOUR VOICE SUCKS, IT'S BAD ENOUGH WE HAVE PUT UP WITH WASHED UP WANNABES LIKE ROMO AIKMAN AND MOST OF ALL THE CHEATER BRADY, ON NATIONAL TV !!!!!!!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kentucky man declared dead and taken for organ removal while still 'thrashing around on the bed' and 'crying'
    Irish Star2 days ago
    NFL icon Bill Belichick's 'future plans' with girlfriend Jordan Hudson despite 48 year age gap
    Irish Starlast hour
    Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Posted Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Photo
    The Spun2 days ago
    Aaron Rodgers Appears To Pick Nose, Eat Boogers During 'SNF' Loss
    TMZ1 day ago
    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Under Fire for Controversial Play in Win Over 49ers
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Kelly Ripa shocks viewers with surprise divorce confession during live show with husband Mark Consuelos
    HELLO7 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw Let NFL Fans Know He Changed Political Parties
    The Spun1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Aaron Rodgers Had NFL Fans Confused With Weird Water Bottle Move During Jets' Loss
    Sports Illustrated1 day ago
    Alabama death row inmate Derrick Dearman executed for brutal 2016 quintuple murder
    Irish Star4 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw looks straight into camera to speak to Fox NFL Sunday viewers for rant – but it comes back to haunt him
    The US Sun22 hours ago
    New York Jets star Xavier Newman rushed to hospital after terrifying injury as he leaves game on stretcher
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    ‘A mother chose a random Irish word to name her baby - it doesn't mean what she thinks'
    Irish Starlast hour
    Jennifer Lopez In Plunging Jumpsuit And Heels Told Outfit Inappropriate
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Evander Holyfield names hardest puncher he ever faced - and it's not Mike Tyson
    Irish Star8 hours ago
    There Are Growing Calls For Aaron Rodgers To Retire
    The Spun1 day ago
    49ers Player Accused Of 'Throat Punching' Patrick Mahomes
    The Spun1 day ago
    Jets' Davante Adams Goes Viral for Sideline Photo as NFL Fans Couldn't Stop Trolling
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Walmart and Dollar Tree warned to check change after $200 million issue highlighted by experts
    Irish Star12 days ago
    Davante Adams Already Threw His New York Jets Teammates Under The Bus After Just Five Days
    BroBible1 day ago
    Cris Collinsworth Faces Backlash for Controversial Comments on 'Sunday Night Football'
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Patrick Mahomes Sparked NFL Rules Controversy By Pretending To Run Out Of Bounds On Big Gain
    BroBible1 day ago
    Stephen A. Smith Declares NFL Team's Season 'Over' Following Week 7 Performance
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, Cozies Up to Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, During Corn Maze Outing as Marriage Rumors Swirl: Photo
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Blonde LSU Fan’s Bizarre Behavior During Tigers’ Victory Over Ole Miss Exploding On Internet
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    Giants address QB situation after benching Daniel Jones
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Liam Neeson's 'unreal' one-take action scene blew viewers away
    Irish Star2 days ago
    VIDEO: Jameis Winston Got Emotional As He Unleashed Some Strong Words Towards Browns Fans Who Cheered After Deshaun Watson Suffered Season-Ending Injury
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns handed $250,000 fine and forced to release statement after Georgia trash throwing chaos
    The US Sun1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy