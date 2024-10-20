Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour return stance clear as rival offers olive branch

    By Joshua Lees,

    2 days ago

    Phil Mickelson seems to be showing no signs of a PGA Tour comeback even though he received a warm gesture from major champion Wyndham Clark.

    Mickelson was at the forefront of high-profile departures to the rival league in 2022 , severing connections with the PGA Tour after over 30 years in the American professional golfing scene. However, a potential return became evident last June when the PGA Tour and LIV supporters, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, announced that they were working towards an agreement.

    Despite more than 16 months since the initial announcement, negotiations are still ongoing and no deal has been struck. Yet, if an agreement is reached, the sanctions against Mickelson and his peers are expected to be retracted.

    Clark, who chose to stay with the Tour despite a lucrative offer from LIV, shared his thoughts on the prospect of certain LIV players returning to the PGA Tour during the No Laying Up Podcast. He expressed that while not all LIV golfers should have this pathway back, for some, like Mickelson, it's merited.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mC8yW_0wEeIbb200

    "I think it depends on who it is," he said about the possible reinstatement of Saudi-league players, reports the Mirror . "I think guys that have had the career where they should be lifelong PGA Tour players, I think they deserve the right to come play the PGA Tour.

    "If Dustin Johnson wants to come back and Phil Mickelson and guys that have won, Brooks [Koepka], who have won majors and are most likely hall of famer. They deserve to play wherever the hell they want, because they're so good."

    Despite the peace offering, it seems Mickelson is quite settled on the new tour. Reflecting on last year's chatter about a 'merger', the seasoned golfer acknowledged that he and his LIV colleagues have no desire to return to the PGA Tour.

    "Not a single player on LIV wants to play PGA Tour," Mickelson declared on X in July. "It would require a public apology and restitution to LIV players for paying millions to Clout media to disparage all of us. A better topic is future sanctions for the many players who now come to LIV."

    Mickelson's remarks reaffirmed his position on the merger idea, having previously conceded that he sees no better option than sticking with the LIV schedule. "Rather than saying yes or no," he said.

    "I know that from a player experience, all of the difficulties and challenges and things that take a lot of excessive energy and output throughout the week have been fixed at LIV."

    "The player experience here is incredible. I just can't envision a better scenario for me as a player than playing out here on LIV."

    During his tenure on the PGA Tour, only his arch-nemesis Tiger Woods has surpassed him in earnings, raking in an eye-watering £74 million ($96,685,635). Mickelson also shares eighth place in the all-time winners list on the Tour, with 45 victories under his belt.

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Scott-o
    1d ago
    TIGJAM (think I’m great just ask me) lacks integrity and belongs with the corrupt Saudi league. PGA, if you merge with LIV then we will stop watching or attending tournaments.
    Rocksider
    1d ago
    Phil's a badass. Best wishes regardless of what does.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    US golf star 'booted out of LIV' and banned from rejoining PGA Tour
    Irish Star3 hours ago
    Kentucky man declared dead and taken for organ removal while still 'thrashing around on the bed' and 'crying'
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Under Fire for Controversial Play in Win Over 49ers
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Tour pro responds after being booted out of LIV Golf League
    golfmagic.com1 day ago
    Evander Holyfield names hardest puncher he ever faced - and it's not Mike Tyson
    Irish Star8 hours ago
    ‘A mother chose a random Irish word to name her baby - it doesn't mean what she thinks'
    Irish Starlast hour
    1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton astonishes with new weight-loss in stunning picture
    Irish Star1 day ago
    PGA Tour star Matt Fitzpatrick gets married to Katherine Gaal
    golfmagic.com2 days ago
    Phil Mickelson has already given answer to PGA Tour return question after LIV Golf move
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Hurricane Helene devastated Augusta National Golf Club as drone footage shows damage aty iconic club
    Irish Star4 days ago
    Rory McIlroy's bleak prediction is proving right as golf fans begin to walk out
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Tiger Woods' unique approach to wooing Elin Nordegren left former-nanny furious
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Brooks Koepka delivers perfect response to Bryson DeChambeau’s announcement of LIV vs. PGA Tour match
    Golf Digest1 day ago
    Liam Neeson's 'unreal' one-take action scene blew viewers away
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Bryson DeChambeau let go of beloved golf-simulator after selling incredible $3m mansion
    Irish Star4 days ago
    King Charles faces awkward Diana moment while signing book in Australia
    Irish Star1 day ago
    'Good Morning America' Star George Stephanopoulos, 63, Stuns as He Shows Off Muscular Physique in Fitted Top
    Parade6 days ago
    NFL icon Bill Belichick's 'future plans' with girlfriend Jordan Hudson despite 48 year age gap
    Irish Starlast hour
    Caitlin Clark's salary at Indiana Fever speaks volumes about WNBA
    Irish Star4 days ago
    Texas announces final decision on Arch Manning
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    2024 Shriners Children's Open prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player in Las Vegas
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Basketball star Angel Reese opens up about relationship with Shaq
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'new holiday home' causes outrage among 'upset' locals - 'typical greed'
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Mike Tyson footage leaves Butterbean with egg on his face as Jake Paul fight nears
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Antiques Roadshow guest makes incredible decision after hearing staggering value of falcon statue
    Irish Star1 day ago
    McDonald’s beat out by rival fast food chain for drive-thru customer satisfaction
    Irish Starlast hour
    College GameDay Taking Heat For Controversial Week 9 Destination
    The Spun2 days ago
    ‘I walked miles and they were like wearing slippers’ - this pair of waterproof ankle boots is an autumn must-have
    Irish Star22 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark has huge net worth but millionaire gymnast Olivia Dunne is worth even more
    Irish Star1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy