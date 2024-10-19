Mike Tyson's fight plans after Jake Paul – and he's already made rematch stance clear

Mike Tyson has hinted he's game for more bouts after his upcoming scrap with Jake Paul.

The ex-champ, who hasn't fought professionally since 2005 when he was defeated by Kevin McBride, is gearing up for a sensational comeback against YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul on November 15. The match-up is tipped to be epic, with Tyson, boasting a record of 50-6-2(NC), squaring off against 'Problem Child' Paul, who's notched up an impressive 10-1 record since turning pro in 2020.

Despite concerns over Tyson's age and Paul's edge in youth and fitness, the 58-year-old legend is keen to dazzle fans at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas , confident in his prowess to triumph. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn may have slammed the fight as a "freak show" that no boxing person wants to watch, but Tyson seems to relish this late-career revival.

At a May press conference, he quipped: "Hey, this has been pretty fun. Maybe we'll do it again, yeah." However, Tyson dodged committing to any specific future opponents, saying: "Can I take care of Jake first, please?"

'Iron' Mike has in the past alluded to potential rematches with past adversaries and bouts with current big names down the road though, reports the Mirror . In a 2020 chat with Fox Sports, Tyson was quizzed about the possibility of entering the ring for a third bout with Evander Holyfield and he replied: "Absolutely. Holyfield, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder."

Yet, when probed on whether he aimed to seriously compete for a heavyweight world title at his age, he clarified: "Hell no, I'm talking about exhibitions man. Helping people and stuff, that's bigger than a title. The title's nothing man, it's not even real gold - it's tin and metal."

Tyson famously lost his WBA belt to Holyfield in November 1996 after being defeated by an 11th-round TKO. But their next encounter in 1997 turned out to be much more contentious - culminating in Tyson being disqualified in the third round for biting off a piece of Holyfield's ear.

Although Holyfield has participated in two exhibition matches against Mitt Romney and Vitor Belfort, the prospect of a more laid-back fight with Tyson hasn't progressed beyond Mike's 2020 discussion. Roy Jones Jr has also toyed with the idea of a rematch with Tyson after their 2020 exhibition match dubbed 'Lockdown Knockdown'.

The two gladiators clashed for eight gruelling rounds at the Staples Centre back in November 2020, with neither managing to clinch victory - the WBC declaring the encounter a stalemate after the final bell. Although Tyson seemed pleased with the outcome, Jones Jr confessed to BT Sports Box Office post-match: "I don't do draws man, but I understand why they say certain things are buckets lists, because when he hits you, if it's his head, his punches, his body shots, it don't matter.

"Everything hurts. For me, I thought I did enough boxing on the outside, but I'm cool with the draw. We might have to do it again." As of yet, fans are still waiting on tenterhooks for any announcement of a tie-breaker between the two iconic champs.

And if Tyson is eyeing an immediate redo with Paul after their bout next month, patience will be necessary. That's because it appears Paul is considering stepping back from the ring temporarily post-clash. In conversations with streaming personality Adin Ross, he explained: "I feel like I'm gonna take a little break.

"I'm gonna pull an Adin Ross and just disappear, man. I'm just gonna go off-grid. I'm gonna keep fighting for sure. But I think my plan is to just get through November 15, have the best performance possible, knock Mike Tyson out and then just see how I'm feeling based off of that."