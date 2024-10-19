Open in App
    Harry Potter fans unite over theory over Hermione's cat Crookshanks true owners

    By John O'sullivan & Sophie King,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFPVh_0wDMsjaJ00

    Harry Potter enthusiasts are buzzing with a rather convincing theory about the true previous owner of Hermione's cat . Reddit is awash with fan theories about the iconic wizard and his enchanting universe . There's plenty of debate among fans over various hypotheses, with arguments flying about which ones hold more water.

    One particular theory concerning Hermione's feline companion Crookshanks has united Potterheads in speculation. It suggests that before becoming Hermione's pet, Crookshanks actually belonged to Lily and James Potter before their untimely demise.

    In response to an inquiry about credible Harry Potter theories they believe in, one aficionado shared: "One of my favourites is that Lily Potter was Crookshanks' first owner."

    They added: "This could help to explain Crookshanks' hatred for Scabbers. Crookshanks is half-kneazle and clearly very intelligent," reports the Mirror .

    Continuing, they mused: "Who knows what the limitations on that intelligence may be? Maybe it's a bit of a stretch, but this theory lives in my head rent free."

    Proponents of this theory point out that Crookshanks consistently attempted to attack Ron's rat Scabbers. While it might seem like typical cat behaviour towards a rodent, the twist comes when Scabbers is revealed to be Peter Pettigrew - a servant of Voldemort.

    If Crookshanks was aware of this, then perhaps he was seeking vengeance for Lily and James Potter. Echoing the sentiment, another believer in the theory remarked: "When Hermione first gets Crookshanks, she says the shopkeeper told her she had been there for many years at one point.

    "Later on in Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry wakes up in the middle of the night, looks out the window, and sees Crookshanks with a black dog (who we later find out is Sirius), and Harry says it looks like Crookshanks was friendly or might possibly know the dog."

    Enthusiasts are fairly taken with the theory. One chimed in: "I love the theory, and Im cool if its true." Moreover, another individual expressed: "I would absolutely love if this were true."

    Yet, a different enthusiast remarked: "I think Crookshanks wasn't old enough to be the potters cat. It's not impossible, especially if it was a kitten when Lily and James died."

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

