    • Irish Star

    Prince Harry's school friends 'won't visit him' for one reason with Royal expert outling controversy

    By Jessica Gibb & John O'sullivan,

    2 days ago
    

    Prince Harry's chums from Eton and his Army days "won't visit him," and the reason behind this has been revealed.

    An expert claims that Prince Harry's mates are steering clear of visiting the Duke because of disagreements with Meghan Markle. The Sussexes famously quit their senior Royal gigs in 2020 and left their Windsor home to move to Montecito, California .

    But until last June, they still had Frogmore Cottage as a UK base until they were evicted and had to hand over the keys after Harry released his tell-all book, Spare. Now, reports sussged Harry is on the hunt for a new place back on British soil.

    Speaking to The Mirror, Royal author and commentator Tom Quinn revealed the hostilities between Meghan and Harry's friends: "He [Harry] misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don't get on with Meghan.

    "As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK. Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles."

    This follows the revelation of Meghan's significant concern. Since relocating stateside, the Sussexes have seldom visited the UK, with Meghan last appearing at the late Queen's funeral in 2022. It's now been suggested that Meghan will only consider a return to British soil if she and Harry can secure their own accommodation and the necessary protection.

    Speaking to us, Mr Quinn revealed: "Meghan has said she's only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential. Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband's relatives," reports the Mirror .

    "If the couple manage to find a permanent home and sort out the security issue they will certainly want to bring their children to the UK but it's going to take a lot of diplomacy to get to the point where Archie and Lili are able to develop a genuine and warm relationship with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis."

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

    Comments / 56
    Sloanes Domi
    6h ago
    An expert? An expert at what? Spreading lies and rumors? WTH does this guy know about their personal lives? He's an expert at being a jackass.
    Sarah Jenkins
    14h ago
    More to the point, Harry’s relatives don’t want HER in their home. She’s toxic, she’s a self centered, arrogant, egotistical B! As if she’s in a position to make demands. They all hope she stays in the states.
