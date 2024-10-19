Lionel Messi hints at 'impossible' retirement decision with six-word statement

Lionel Messi has silenced any whispers of retirement with a stunning hat-trick that proved he's still got plenty to offer on the football pitch.

The celebrated Ballon d'Or maestro, who recently turned 37, brushed aside guesses that his days playing may be winding down. After leading Argentina to a 6-0 victory against Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier for 2026, Messi grabbed the match ball and spoke openly about his future following the incredible win.

With the pain of previous international tournaments eased by lifting the trophy in Qatar 2022, Messi isn't burdened by the same quest for glory at this stage in his career.

Nonetheless, the man hailed by many as the greatest footballer of all time, who will be approaching 39 when the next World Cup comes around, hasn't dismissed the chance to compete again. He was quoted saying: "When the time comes, we'll see."

In discussion over the prospects of donning the Argentinian jersey come the next tournament, Messi revealed to TyC Sports : "I've always said that things happen for a reason and I never get ahead of myself. I live day by day, I try to enjoy every single moment, and when the time comes to decide if I can be at the next World Cup, we'll see."

He continued: "Hopefully I can continue to perform at this level to feel good and to be happy because when I feel good and I can enjoy what I do, I'm happy. The truth is that I don't set myself the goal of getting there, my goal is to live day by day and to be well."

The Inter Miami star kicked off the scoring for Argentina at El Monumental, then bagged two more goals in the 84th and 86th minutes. His efforts have kept Argentina leading the pack in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualification, while Bolivia currently sit in the play-off spot in seventh place.

Despite the gap between the two teams, Messi's performance underlines that he still has the ability to shine on the biggest stage. Fellow Argentinian Esteban Quintas, who manages South Melbourne in Australia, dismissed any suggestion that Messi is on the brink of departure.

"It's impossible this is his last game with Argentina," he shared with Optus Sport . "I think he will try to play the next World Cup but I believe for us, for the Argentinians, this is a moment to celebrate what we have today."

From Messi's point of view, it's evident that his desire to excel and bring glory to his nation is unquestionable. Even at his advanced age, the former Barcelona and PSG icon expressed his love for his profession and the thrill of hearing fans cheer for him and his team-mates.

"I fought hard and went through bad times in Argentina to live this moment, and today I enjoy it more than ever because when the end gets closer and you get older, you get much more emotional and appreciate things more than before," he confessed (via the Mirror ).

"The love I have for this sport drives me to always be at the top of my game. Coming here didn't mean retiring. The goal is to make this young team very big."