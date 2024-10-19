Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    Lionel Messi hints at 'impossible' retirement decision with six-word statement

    By Tom Sunderland & Maria Ortega & Fasika Zelealem,

    2 days ago

    Lionel Messi has silenced any whispers of retirement with a stunning hat-trick that proved he's still got plenty to offer on the football pitch.

    The celebrated Ballon d'Or maestro, who recently turned 37, brushed aside guesses that his days playing may be winding down. After leading Argentina to a 6-0 victory against Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier for 2026, Messi grabbed the match ball and spoke openly about his future following the incredible win.

    With the pain of previous international tournaments eased by lifting the trophy in Qatar 2022, Messi isn't burdened by the same quest for glory at this stage in his career.

    Nonetheless, the man hailed by many as the greatest footballer of all time, who will be approaching 39 when the next World Cup comes around, hasn't dismissed the chance to compete again. He was quoted saying: "When the time comes, we'll see."

    In discussion over the prospects of donning the Argentinian jersey come the next tournament, Messi revealed to TyC Sports : "I've always said that things happen for a reason and I never get ahead of myself. I live day by day, I try to enjoy every single moment, and when the time comes to decide if I can be at the next World Cup, we'll see."

    He continued: "Hopefully I can continue to perform at this level to feel good and to be happy because when I feel good and I can enjoy what I do, I'm happy. The truth is that I don't set myself the goal of getting there, my goal is to live day by day and to be well."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47IyeM_0wDMsgw800

    The Inter Miami star kicked off the scoring for Argentina at El Monumental, then bagged two more goals in the 84th and 86th minutes. His efforts have kept Argentina leading the pack in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualification, while Bolivia currently sit in the play-off spot in seventh place.

    Despite the gap between the two teams, Messi's performance underlines that he still has the ability to shine on the biggest stage. Fellow Argentinian Esteban Quintas, who manages South Melbourne in Australia, dismissed any suggestion that Messi is on the brink of departure.

    "It's impossible this is his last game with Argentina," he shared with Optus Sport . "I think he will try to play the next World Cup but I believe for us, for the Argentinians, this is a moment to celebrate what we have today."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofknO_0wDMsgw800

    From Messi's point of view, it's evident that his desire to excel and bring glory to his nation is unquestionable. Even at his advanced age, the former Barcelona and PSG icon expressed his love for his profession and the thrill of hearing fans cheer for him and his team-mates.

    "I fought hard and went through bad times in Argentina to live this moment, and today I enjoy it more than ever because when the end gets closer and you get older, you get much more emotional and appreciate things more than before," he confessed (via the Mirror ).

    "The love I have for this sport drives me to always be at the top of my game. Coming here didn't mean retiring. The goal is to make this young team very big."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Beloved TV icon voices anger at his daughter for Notre Dame decision
    Irish Star2 hours ago
    Inside Novak Djokovic's modest $675,000 retirement house on the lake
    Irish Star6 hours ago
    Kentucky man declared dead and taken for organ removal while still 'thrashing around on the bed' and 'crying'
    Irish Star1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Comedy you can stream on Netflix now is 'a load of good Irish fun'
    Irish Star3 hours ago
    New York Jets' Mike Williams breaks silence after Aaron Rodgers public critique and trade rumours
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Tiger Woods' unique approach to wooing Elin Nordegren left former-nanny furious
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Basketball star Angel Reese opens up about relationship with Shaq
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Amanda Balionis wears her 'favorite t-shirt' to gush over 'great excuse' to have a cocktail
    Irish Star3 hours ago
    'I couldn't believe what Mike Tyson did during fight camp - I had no choice but to quit'
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Mysterious washed-up sea creature gives people 'nightmares' and leaves them theorizing Loch Ness monster connection
    Irish Star2 hours ago
    Mike Tyson footage leaves Butterbean with egg on his face as Jake Paul fight nears
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'new holiday home' causes outrage among 'upset' locals - 'typical greed'
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Horror flash flooding in New Mexico leaves at least two dead as hundreds rescued
    Irish Star3 hours ago
    Prince William and Kate Middleton's bedroom secrets and surprise omission about bed
    Irish Star7 hours ago
    Walmart is selling a tiny house online for the cost-conscious shopper
    Irish Star3 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    King Charles and Queen Camilla handed adorable gifts in Australia for George, Charlotte and Louis
    Irish Star11 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Caitlin Clark already made feelings clear on health issue impacting every basketball game
    Irish Star3 hours ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Paul Mescal reveals eight-word interaction with 'genius' Ridley Scott that kicked off Gladiator II filming
    Irish Star2 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Netflix's top feel-good movies to watch on your cozy weekend as the days get shorter
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Rory McIlroy's bleak prediction is proving right as golf fans begin to walk out
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Harry Potter fans unite over theory over Hermione's cat Crookshanks true owners
    Irish Star2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy