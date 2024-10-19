Former Playboy bunny describes similarities between Diddy’s and Hugh Hefner's parties – with one major difference

A former Playboy bunny has opened up about the similarities between some of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Hugh Hefner .

Precious Muir, a former Playboy model, gave an inside look into what Diddy’s infamous parties were like . The rap mogul was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy , as well as transportation and engaging in prostitution. Diddy denies all claims.

These crimes allegedly took place at his “freak off” parties , which were sometimes attended by high profile guests. Now, 120 victims are suing Diddy for his alleged crimes, according to Lawyer Tony Buzbee.

Muir explained that Diddy’s parties were similar to that of the Playboy founder. She told the Daily Mail : “The Hugh Hefner parties and the Diddy parties have the same formula. It's a lot of naked, half-naked girls. There's a lot of sex going on.

“There's people hooking up. There's a lot of drug taking and there's a lot of drinking. And they are so similar in that aspect.”

There were some differences though. She said that at Diddy’s parties, she would sometimes see children, which is something she never saw at Hefner's.

She attended several parties at Hefner's mansion, and he often hosted adult stars and celebrities. Muir one time almost hooked up with a basketball star.

She explained: “One of the rooms had a mattress as a floor, and the ceiling was a mirror. So we walked in and as we were going to hook up, we locked the door.”

Then came a knock on the door, and Muir remembered that Hefner had cameras all over his property and in almost every room.

Diddy allegedly had cameras in his home as well, though she said she never saw them.

“His cameras maybe had been a little bit more hidden, but Hugh Hefner's cameras were very old school, so you could see them.

“I felt like [Diddy’s] whole aura was off. I didn't get too close to him. He has a very strange inner circle.”

For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .