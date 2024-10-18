Open in App
    • Irish Star

    Prince William's 'big plans' show true measure of the man

    By Nina Joudeh,

    2 days ago

    In an upcoming documentary for ITV , Prince William revealed he’s working to reduce homelessness through his new initiative , Homewards.

    During the segment, he states his intention to move forward “with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need.”

    The prince addresses critics who deemed the project inconsistent with his privileged life and questioned his ability to campaign against homelessness.

    William asks what the point of having such a high-profile public platform is if not to use it to positively impact issues affecting the country.

    "Why else would I be here if I'm not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?” he said.

    Regarding his five-year Homewards plan, William explains that it has built up local and national partnerships to reduce homelessness in six areas around the UK: “It’s a big challenge. And I like a big challenge; I do like that, but I can’t do it on my own.”

    In a speech he delivered in London, he expressed: "I passionately believe that it can, and should, be ended,” adding: "I think everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all.”

    But of course, anti-monarchists were sure to hit back, accusing William of hypocrisy when he has several homes and more than £20m from the Duchy of Cornwall as a private annual income.

    However, supporters of the campaign, such as Mick Clarke, chief executive of the Passage, are welcoming the prince’s efforts while applauding him for using his “considerable platform to say that homelessness is something that simply should not exist in 21st-century Britain.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0uz4_0wCK9hSM00

    Clark told the BBC: "For William, this is personal. He has a long history of involvement on this issue, back to when his mother took him to the Passage when he was 11.”

    During an awards ceremony for the Centrepoint youth homelessness charity at the British Museum on Wednesday evening, one of the winners, Shannon, expressed that winning the Inspirational Award was "surreal" and praised the prince for his advocacy .

    "He was actually genuine, and he actually wanted to speak to us,” said the 26-year-old after being presented the award by the prince.

