Hurricane Helene devastated Augusta National Golf Club as drone footage shows damage aty iconic club

Drone footage shared on social media has revealed the extensive damage inflicted on Augusta National Golf Club by Hurricane Helene.

The hurricane, which wreaked havoc across Georgia and other states, tore through the home of the Masters in late September, leaving the venue in ruins. Images circulated on social media platforms showed that the iconic Augusta tree line had been severely damaged.

Aerial shots depicted several of the golf course's trees flattened, including one on the renowned par-three 16th hole that had fallen into the water hazard stretching from tee to green.

Earlier this month, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley issued a statement regarding the damage, prioritizing those affected in the community over the state of the golf course. "Our Augusta community has suffered catastrophic and historic impact from Hurricane Helene," he said.

If you can't see the post above, click here.

"We currently are assessing the effects at Augusta National Golf Club. In the meantime, our focus and efforts are foremost with our staff, neighbors, and business owners in Augusta. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as well as everyone throughout Georgia and the Southeast who have been affected," reports the Mirror US .

Ridley spoke about the hurricane's impact while in Japan for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, mentioning the work needed to restore the golf course: "As far as the golf course, it really was affected just as the rest of the community was."

Talking about the extent of the damage and recovery efforts, he mentioned: "There was a lot of damage and we have a lot of people working hard to get us back up and running We don't really know exactly what that's going to mean, but I can tell you ... if it's humanly possible, we will be back in business sooner rather than later."

Golf enthusiasts are assured by Ridley's confidence that next season's Masters will take place as scheduled, despite the destruction faced by the course. "Back to one of the first questions," he affirmed. "The Masters will be held, [and] it will be on the dates it's scheduled to be held."

Not just The Masters venue, but other courses including Augusta Golf Club need substantial repairs, and the West Lake Country Club has had a rough ride too, with an estimated 1,100 trees being toppled on their turf by the hurricane.

Nine holes of the West Lake course have reopened, while the remaining nine remain closed. "Clearing access into and out of the property while addressing direct safety issues were our first priority," West Lake General Manager Ryan Fahler informed Athlon Sports.

Subsequently, multiple phases of tree removal and storm clean-up commenced, encompassing the clubhouse and grounds.

For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .