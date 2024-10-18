Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    Hurricane Helene devastated Augusta National Golf Club as drone footage shows damage aty iconic club

    By Joshua Lees & John O'sullivan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYwcJ_0wC7D9n600

    Drone footage shared on social media has revealed the extensive damage inflicted on Augusta National Golf Club by Hurricane Helene.

    The hurricane, which wreaked havoc across Georgia and other states, tore through the home of the Masters in late September, leaving the venue in ruins. Images circulated on social media platforms showed that the iconic Augusta tree line had been severely damaged.

    Aerial shots depicted several of the golf course's trees flattened, including one on the renowned par-three 16th hole that had fallen into the water hazard stretching from tee to green.

    Earlier this month, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley issued a statement regarding the damage, prioritizing those affected in the community over the state of the golf course. "Our Augusta community has suffered catastrophic and historic impact from Hurricane Helene," he said.

    If you can't see the post above, click here.

    "We currently are assessing the effects at Augusta National Golf Club. In the meantime, our focus and efforts are foremost with our staff, neighbors, and business owners in Augusta. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as well as everyone throughout Georgia and the Southeast who have been affected," reports the Mirror US .

    Ridley spoke about the hurricane's impact while in Japan for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, mentioning the work needed to restore the golf course: "As far as the golf course, it really was affected just as the rest of the community was."

    Talking about the extent of the damage and recovery efforts, he mentioned: "There was a lot of damage and we have a lot of people working hard to get us back up and running We don't really know exactly what that's going to mean, but I can tell you ... if it's humanly possible, we will be back in business sooner rather than later."

    Golf enthusiasts are assured by Ridley's confidence that next season's Masters will take place as scheduled, despite the destruction faced by the course. "Back to one of the first questions," he affirmed. "The Masters will be held, [and] it will be on the dates it's scheduled to be held."

    Not just The Masters venue, but other courses including Augusta Golf Club need substantial repairs, and the West Lake Country Club has had a rough ride too, with an estimated 1,100 trees being toppled on their turf by the hurricane.

    Nine holes of the West Lake course have reopened, while the remaining nine remain closed. "Clearing access into and out of the property while addressing direct safety issues were our first priority," West Lake General Manager Ryan Fahler informed Athlon Sports.

    Subsequently, multiple phases of tree removal and storm clean-up commenced, encompassing the clubhouse and grounds.

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Dontblameme
    19h ago
    It's not like the August's National can't afford the repair the damage .
    W.J.B.
    23h ago
    So, people lost loved ones and pets. Most of all their homes !!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kentucky man declared dead and taken for organ removal while still 'thrashing around on the bed' and 'crying'
    Irish Star9 hours ago
    Scottie Scheffler admits he’s already thought about making difficult Masters decision
    Irish Star15 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark's salary at Indiana Fever speaks volumes about WNBA
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Inside Bryson DeChambeau's Texas mansion: Golf simulator, spa and more in $2.8m home
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds8 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent1 day ago
    Buc-ee's Sets Sights On New Georgia Outpost
    The Daily South1 day ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post2 days ago
    King Harris Arrested In Georgia
    iHeartRadio3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen22 hours ago
    Packers star player reveals he was hit with news from the NFL he didn't want to hear ahead of Texans game
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Pharmacists Can Suggest Increased Vitamin B12 Consumption to Prevent and Treat Acute Pancreatitis
    pharmacytimes.com2 days ago
    Alabama death row inmate Derrick Dearman executed for brutal 2016 quintuple murder
    Irish Star2 days ago
    New York Jets' Mike Williams breaks silence after Aaron Rodgers public critique and trade rumours
    Irish Star7 hours ago
    “Got No Class, Never Has” – Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Goes OFF On Dan Campbell Over Cowboys Blowout
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Tiger Woods' unique approach to wooing Elin Nordegren left former-nanny furious
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Kim Kardashian Called ‘Pathetic’ After Getting Blasted by Daughter North West for Not Cooking Dinner for Kids in over 2 Years: ‘A Cry for Help’
    thenerdstash.com9 days ago
    Does Barron Trump have a girlfriend? Donald Trump dishes on son’s relationship status
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Bret Baier Says He Made A ‘Mistake’ In Kamala Harris Interview, Played Wrong Trump Clip
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Nick Saban Sends Strong Five-Word Message to Deion Sanders
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Caitlin Clark shows true colors with seven-word statement amid speculation of shock move
    Irish Star3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Liam Payne's cause of death confirmed with preliminary autopsy outlining horrific details
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Amanda Balionis stuns in beach selfie as she enjoys rare downtime
    Irish Star6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy