Prince Harry 'returns to basics' as expert says he and Meghan Markle 'changed narrative'

Prince Harry is reportedly "going back to basics" as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's " star power" hasn't quite hit the mark they anticipated, insiders have suggested.

The pair have been spotted engaging in individual activities recently, with PR expert Mark Borkowski remarking that the Duke is reverting to his "Royal Family formula."

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old Duke made a solo journey to Lesotho in Africa, dedicating his visit to his charity, Sentebale. He also made a trip back to the UK at the end of September to be present at the annual WellChild Awards in London.

In addition, Harry has had a series of solo outings in New York City during September, even making an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Meghan, much like her spouse, has also stepped out on her own, notably dazzling onlookers in a stunning red Carolina Herrera gown at the LA Children's Hospital Gala in early October, a dress she had donned for a previous event in 2021, reports the Express .

Speaking of Harry, the communications specialist informed Best magazine: "There has been a separation [of their work] for a while." He observed that Harry is "going back to basics" by adopting a strategy that served him well during his time with the Royal Family, but also acknowledged that the couple's "star power" didn't prove as potent as they had hoped.

On the subject of the Sussexes' strategy, he noted: "They had to change the narrative."

Despite the change in plans, the pair did journey to Colombia together back in August. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot in 2018, were also spotted together just hours before Prince Harry's 40th birthday in September at the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles .

This news comes amidst rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have purchased a property in Portugal - the same EU country where Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank reside part-time.

This residence would be Meghan and Harry's first foothold in Europe, after they were asked to leave Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor dwelling gifted to them by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding.

