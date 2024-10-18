Liam Payne 'violent banging' just hours before he died heard by hotel guests

Residents at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires have recounted disturbing "loud" and "violent" sounds emanating from Liam Payne's room shortly before his untimely death . The 31-year-old took a fatal plunge from the third-floor balcony late on Wednesday evening, around 5 pm local time.

The ex-One Direction singer had enjoyed a two-week vacation in Argentina with partner Kate Cassidy, aiming to catch his former mate Niall Horan perform live. Yet, over a week past the event, Payne found himself isolated in the hotel, falling 14 meters from his balcony into an interior courtyard.

Police received an urgent report from the hotel manager about a guest who was "intoxicated by drugs and alcohol... trashing the room " mere moments before the heartbreaking incident. Chatting with the BBC right after the unsettling events, fellow hotel resident Doug Jones remarked: "I thought they were working on the room. There was a lot of noise, like heavy lifting, like banging, a lot of loud, violent noises, I thought."

Doug witnessed the hotel team entering whats believed to be Payne's quarters. He disclosed: "I saw hotel people going in and out of that room, so I thought they were doing work on the room."

But the cacophony resumed, "So about 4pm, 4.30pm, I started hearing some more noise, I was still doing work," he mentioned. "I heard a really loud, violent scream around 4.45pm, 5pm," reports the Mirror .

Police rocked up just before the clock hit 5pm, when a bang rang out from the courtyard, signaling their arrival on scene. It wasn't long after that eyewitnesses reported the road swarming with police as Wednesday evening's horrific events began to unravel.

The local ambulance manager shared with TN: "At 17.04 through the 911 integrated public safety system, we were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of the management of a south house hotel."

They elaborated further: "There is an internal courtyard where the victim fell, with tables and chairs: the hotel's confectionery shop operates there. The space has a retractable roof that was open at the time. Fortunately, there were no other people there."

