Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    Liam Payne 'had a lot to talk about' with Niall Horan as 'friendship' explored

    By Zara Woodcock & John O'sullivan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OooqX_0wBwBqH900

    Liam Payne and Niall Horan shared a strong bond, with the Irish star expressing his gratitude for his friend's support during his performance in Argentina.

    Ex-One Direction member Liam made a special trip to Argentina at the start of the month to attend Niall's The Show: Live on Tour gig at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires. Not only did he post videos of him and his girlfriend enjoying the concert, but he also uploaded a lovely selfie with Niall.

    The singer, who tragically passed away after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Wednesday, had previously revealed on Snapchat that he planned to see Niall perform and confessed to his followers that "it had been a while since he and Niall had spoken."

    An insider recently stated that Liam 'was so proud' of Niall and added 'there was nothing but love between them'. They said: "When Liam attended Niall's show earlier this month, he really wanted to just tell him he was proud of him, and it was genuine." The source continued, saying Niall 'was so grateful' for Liam's presence, reports the Mirror .

    "Their bond was unbreakable at the end, and their friendship ended on a good note, so to speak," they revealed to MailOnline. Payne took to his social media announcing, "going to Argentina to see Nialler", adding, " Niall Horan is playing down there and I think we might just go to say hello. It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple of things up with the boy."

    Liam made it clear that there were no hard feelings, saying: "No bad vibes or anything like that. But just ... we need to talk." Documenting the night, Liam shared snaps and videos , delighted to catch up with his former bandmate.

    In one snap captioned 'Reunited', Liam and Niall are seen having a great time together. Another photo's caption from Liam read: "So happy I got to see Niall in concert."

    In his last public appearance, Liam was spotted in a VIP box at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, enjoying the show.

    Fans were overjoyed to spot him, capturing moments of him clapping along and engaging with them. As he moved closer, Liam was filmed singing to 'Summer Lovin'' from Grease, dressed casually in a dark denim jacket and white T-shirt.

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Steven Jacobs
    20h ago
    He’s trash
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fan reveals incredible thing Liam Payne did for them before he died
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Liam Payne net worth as One Direction star dead age 31 after fall from balcony
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Liam Payne 'violent banging' just hours before he died heard by hotel guests
    Irish Star2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Two women who Liam Payne spent final hours with say they’re ‘devastated’ by tragic death moments after they left hotel
    The US Sun22 hours ago
    One of Liam Payne's last social posts before death was a 'cry for help'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    One Direction release heartbreaking statement after Liam Payne's shock death at the age of 31
    Irish Star2 days ago
    TMZ defends Liam Payne 'body' pictures leak despite 'deplorable' accusations
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Katy Perry In Tennis Dress Shows Body That’s ‘100% On Ozempic’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Coca Cola's iconic logo holds a hidden message that stirs subconscious feelings
    Irish Star9 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Basketball star Angel Reese opens up about relationship with Shaq
    Irish Star1 day ago
    'Scariest movie ever made' is now available to stream on Netflix before Halloween
    Irish Star2 hours ago
    Liam Payne's 'internal battle' with ex Cheryl over big decision for son Bear
    Irish Star2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Cynthia Ervio hits out at fan-made Wicked poster blasting it as 'offensive' - but is told to 'grow up'
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Angel Reese tells of horrific Caitlin Clark insult she received from fan after snubbing autograph
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Personal reason Liam Payne was in Argentina at time of tragic death
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    P Diddy's ex Cassie spotted with horrifying bruises during secret abuse in resurfaced images
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Kate Middleton's favorite drink that Prince William makes for her at night
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Caitlin Clark's salary at Indiana Fever speaks volumes about WNBA
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Alabama death row inmate Derrick Dearman executed for brutal 2016 quintuple murder
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Former Notre Dame star shares incredible 'Spirit of Dublin' jacket
    Irish Star2 days ago
    One Direction's call Liam Payne their 'brother' in a devastating statement about 'memories'
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'new holiday home' causes outrage among 'upset' locals - 'typical greed'
    Irish Star21 hours ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Montana police believe far worse after friend finds man dead from alleged bear attack
    Irish Star1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy