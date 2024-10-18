Liam Payne 'had a lot to talk about' with Niall Horan as 'friendship' explored

Liam Payne and Niall Horan shared a strong bond, with the Irish star expressing his gratitude for his friend's support during his performance in Argentina.

Ex-One Direction member Liam made a special trip to Argentina at the start of the month to attend Niall's The Show: Live on Tour gig at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires. Not only did he post videos of him and his girlfriend enjoying the concert, but he also uploaded a lovely selfie with Niall.

The singer, who tragically passed away after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Wednesday, had previously revealed on Snapchat that he planned to see Niall perform and confessed to his followers that "it had been a while since he and Niall had spoken."

An insider recently stated that Liam 'was so proud' of Niall and added 'there was nothing but love between them'. They said: "When Liam attended Niall's show earlier this month, he really wanted to just tell him he was proud of him, and it was genuine." The source continued, saying Niall 'was so grateful' for Liam's presence, reports the Mirror .

"Their bond was unbreakable at the end, and their friendship ended on a good note, so to speak," they revealed to MailOnline. Payne took to his social media announcing, "going to Argentina to see Nialler", adding, " Niall Horan is playing down there and I think we might just go to say hello. It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple of things up with the boy."

Liam made it clear that there were no hard feelings, saying: "No bad vibes or anything like that. But just ... we need to talk." Documenting the night, Liam shared snaps and videos , delighted to catch up with his former bandmate.

In one snap captioned 'Reunited', Liam and Niall are seen having a great time together. Another photo's caption from Liam read: "So happy I got to see Niall in concert."

In his last public appearance, Liam was spotted in a VIP box at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, enjoying the show.

Fans were overjoyed to spot him, capturing moments of him clapping along and engaging with them. As he moved closer, Liam was filmed singing to 'Summer Lovin'' from Grease, dressed casually in a dark denim jacket and white T-shirt.

