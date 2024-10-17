Open in App
    Liam Neeson thriller leaves Netflix users' eyes 'glued to the screen'

    By Rudi Kinsella & Emily Hodgkin,

    2 days ago

    Netflix enthusiasts are absolutely gripped by a Liam Neeson thriller that's keeping them on the edge of their seats .

    A Walk Among the Tombstones , starring Neeson as an ex-cop named Matt Scudder hired by a drug lord to track down his wife's murderers, delves into some startling discoveries in New York's underbelly, Netflix teases.

    The 2014 movie, directed by Emmy winner Scott Frank and adapted from Lawrence Blocks book, is picking up new aficionados via the streaming service.

    On the critique platform Rotten Tomatoes, one impressed fan commented: "This is a great movie. The suspense is good and the acting is good. It has a great ploy and kept my interest. I thought it was awesome!"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C84iN_0wAM0Z6100

    Fans continue to heap praise with comments like: "An underrated Liam Neeson kidnap thriller. Very engaging and Worth a watch."

    Another confesses: "I am a sucker for Liam and this movie does a lot of things right," adding: "For a casual movie watcher and not a critic, this kept me on the edge of my seat."

    While Neeson has shared insights about Irish actors 'leaving egos at the door' during filming, he's also gearing up to lead in a Naked Gun remake as Lieutenant Frank Drebin.

    Despite some predictability as noted by viewers, the film receives kudos for its effective use of symbolism, although some feel "The ending seemed to leave a little bit to be desired. If you are a Liam Neeson fan this is an easy watch."

    One viewer was captivated, saying: "I really liked it. It kept me glued to the screen! ".

    However, opinions were mixed. A less impressed viewer commented: "Slow moving, for a Liam Neeson revenge flick. But then he actually develops a relationship in this movie. Still kills the bad guys. This is NOT a typical Neeson movie."

    Another added their thoughts: "Better than some of Liam's recent flicks, and definitely had that gritty city cop vibe with the string music to ramp up the intensity. On the down side, there are these side plots that are meaningless to the story - like the teenager he... uh.. 'mentors', although maybe the better term is 'endangers', to the druggie brother and the sobriety circle."

    An unsatisfied audience member didn't hold back, blasting: "Bad acting. Story is worse than the acting and the characters are unremarkable. Nothing really here. 3/10."

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

