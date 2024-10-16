Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    Mike Tyson breaks silence on health concerns and reveals truth about Jake Paul fight

    By James Evans & Steve Wollaston & Emily Hodgkin,

    2 days ago

    Boxing icon Mike Tyson has disclosed that his diet was the cause of his initial fight with Jake Paul, a YouTuber turned boxer, being postponed. The 58-year-old was due to face 'The Problem Child' in July, but had to pull out due to an ulcer flare-up.

    Tyson's doctor recommended he stop training, but he's now back in the gym and is confident he'll be ready to take on the 27-year-old next month . The eagerly awaited match between the two is set for November 15 at the ATandT Arena in Arlington, Texas , with up to 90,000 fans expected.

    The fight will be recognised as a professional bout in the heavyweight division. Since the fight was rescheduled, many in the boxing community have criticised the decision to proceed, expressing concerns for Tyson's health.

    In a recent interview with Mail Online, 'Iron Mike' revealed he is now 'ulcer-free', attributing his previous health issues to his diet. He said: "I was doing too much bad food and stuff, and I got sick."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yyqdW_0w96BAdN00

    Tyson now says he's avoiding 'processed foods' and is 'eating clean' ahead of his showdown with the young American. Tyson shared his views on the fight's potential impact on his reputation, revealing a strong indifference towards critics' opinions about the bout's implications for his storied legacy. "I didn't take this fight for legacy," he declared. "I think legacy really, to my perspective, legacy is ego. Who gives a ---- how people think about them when they are gone?"

    Tyson Fury is ulcer-free and sticking to a healthy diet, setting him up for a potential match with internet star Paul, but his fans are sceptical about whether he's fully committed to the fight. On Jimmy Kimmel's show, the 58 year old former heavyweight champion shared details of his intense training routine: "I am training extremely hard, I do six hours a day. I start at 11am and might leave the gym at 5pm," Tyson explained.

    Amused, Kimmel asked about lunch breaks, and Tyson acknowledged that he does have a short break. Jokingly, Kimmel inquired if Tyson would be under the influence during the bout, prompting the boxer to respond with a chuckle: "I'm going to be so high off life, yeah."

    When questioned further about marijuana, Tyson didn't deny the possibility: "That's a possibility, too."

    Kimmel quipped in response, half-serious: "Oh no my bet is getting lower as we talk."

    It has been nearly twenty years since Tyson last fought professionally, suffering a fifth-round loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. In contrast, Paul, who made a name for himself in boxing in 2020, has kept busy in the ring, only being beaten once last year by Tommy Fury, making his record 10-1.

    After defeating ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry in July, 'The Problem Child' is now preparing to face 'Iron Mike'.

    Comments / 19
    Add a Comment
    davy boy
    5h ago
    is tyson fury lighting jake paul
    mike garrison
    1d ago
    Tyson fury it says ????
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'I quit the industry because of what Sean Combs did to me,' lawyer says quoting Diddy accuser
    Irish Star16 days ago
    FOX NFL Sunday's Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan fall apart as co-host loses it on air
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Diddy bombshell 'warning' video from Jack to Kelly Osbourne resurfaces after rappers arrest
    Irish Star14 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez ‘Embarrassing’ In Sweaty Spandex Showoff For Ben Affleck
    Arkansas Diaries5 days ago
    Demi Lovato's UFC Fighter Ex-Boyfriend Found Dead At 38
    The Spun2 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports4 days ago
    Names of Nine of Sean Combs's alleged accomplices have finally dropped
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice1 day ago
    Kelly Ripa shocks viewers with surprise divorce confession during live show with husband Mark Consuelos
    HELLO3 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent8 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
    RadarOnline9 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible3 days ago
    Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
    Business Times10 days ago
    Kim Kardashian Called ‘Pathetic’ After Getting Blasted by Daughter North West for Not Cooking Dinner for Kids in over 2 Years: ‘A Cry for Help’
    thenerdstash.com7 days ago
    Katt Williams $1.7 Million Judgment Dismissed After Winning Lawsuit vs. Former Assistant
    thesource.com2 days ago
    Shannon Sharpe stutters words with anger in ‘hate, detest and despise’ First Take rant over Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Video: Oops! Christina Aguilera Accidentally Exposes a Little Too Much in Marilyn Monroe Frock
    musictimes.com2 days ago
    Carter’s Grave is Vandalized – Again
    bylocalnews.com7 days ago
    Kim Porter's father warns Diddy 'the truth will come out' after 'disturbing video' emerges
    Irish Star21 days ago
    Selena Gomez Doesn't Sleep in Her Own Bedroom Anymore Because She 'Associates' It With a 'Really Dark Time'
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    ‘Today’s Hoda Kotb Breaks Down In Tears After Jason Segel Tells Her “I’m Going To Miss You When You’re Gone”
    Deadline 2 days ago
    Erik Menendez reveals what he’d say to his mom 35 years after murdering her
    The Independent3 days ago
    Difference between McDonald's McDouble and Double Cheeseburger explained
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Elon Musk calls out Diddy after bragging about how he invested in X and called him a 'good friend'
    Irish Star15 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Woman screams 'help he's trying to rape me' before being shot dead by total stranger during workout
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Tragic Liam Payne Branded Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Most Evil' Before 45Ft Balcony Plunge Death: One Direction Singer Admitted He Was 'A Little Bit Fearful of That Man'
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Alabama death row inmate Derrick Dearman executed for brutal 2016 quintuple murder
    Irish Star13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy