Mike Tyson breaks silence on health concerns and reveals truth about Jake Paul fight

Boxing icon Mike Tyson has disclosed that his diet was the cause of his initial fight with Jake Paul, a YouTuber turned boxer, being postponed. The 58-year-old was due to face 'The Problem Child' in July, but had to pull out due to an ulcer flare-up.

Tyson's doctor recommended he stop training, but he's now back in the gym and is confident he'll be ready to take on the 27-year-old next month . The eagerly awaited match between the two is set for November 15 at the ATandT Arena in Arlington, Texas , with up to 90,000 fans expected.

The fight will be recognised as a professional bout in the heavyweight division. Since the fight was rescheduled, many in the boxing community have criticised the decision to proceed, expressing concerns for Tyson's health.

In a recent interview with Mail Online, 'Iron Mike' revealed he is now 'ulcer-free', attributing his previous health issues to his diet. He said: "I was doing too much bad food and stuff, and I got sick."

Tyson now says he's avoiding 'processed foods' and is 'eating clean' ahead of his showdown with the young American. Tyson shared his views on the fight's potential impact on his reputation, revealing a strong indifference towards critics' opinions about the bout's implications for his storied legacy. "I didn't take this fight for legacy," he declared. "I think legacy really, to my perspective, legacy is ego. Who gives a ---- how people think about them when they are gone?"

Tyson Fury is ulcer-free and sticking to a healthy diet, setting him up for a potential match with internet star Paul, but his fans are sceptical about whether he's fully committed to the fight. On Jimmy Kimmel's show, the 58 year old former heavyweight champion shared details of his intense training routine: "I am training extremely hard, I do six hours a day. I start at 11am and might leave the gym at 5pm," Tyson explained.

Amused, Kimmel asked about lunch breaks, and Tyson acknowledged that he does have a short break. Jokingly, Kimmel inquired if Tyson would be under the influence during the bout, prompting the boxer to respond with a chuckle: "I'm going to be so high off life, yeah."

When questioned further about marijuana, Tyson didn't deny the possibility: "That's a possibility, too."

Kimmel quipped in response, half-serious: "Oh no my bet is getting lower as we talk."

It has been nearly twenty years since Tyson last fought professionally, suffering a fifth-round loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. In contrast, Paul, who made a name for himself in boxing in 2020, has kept busy in the ring, only being beaten once last year by Tommy Fury, making his record 10-1.

After defeating ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry in July, 'The Problem Child' is now preparing to face 'Iron Mike'.