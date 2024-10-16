Prince William's secret 'motto' of being a parent to George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton, known for their hands-on approach to parenting, often share glimpses of their family life during public appearances . They've shared everything from favorite bedtime stories to screen-time limits, providing a window into their parenting style.

However, Prince William recently revealed another parenting mantra he abides by for his three children. On 15th October, the 42-year --old Prince attended a community day in London, hosted by the NFL Foundation UK. He was gifted an American Football for his children as a token of appreciation for his visit.

This prompted the future king to humorously link it to a "crucial motto" he follows in parenting.

"Oh, that's very kind. Never go home empty-handed! That's a crucial motto of being a parent," Prince William quipped in a video shared by The Independent, reports the Mirror .

"That's really kind of you. Thank you very much. We'll do some practice together," he added, jokingly saying, "See how many windows I can smash!."

The playful glimpse into life with his three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 - is not the first time William has shared insights about raising them in recent weeks. While Princess Kate, 42, has been privately battling cancer for most of the year, her husband William has stepped up to the plate with public engagements, where he has received numerous small gifts and sweets as tokens of support from well-wishers.

Interestingly, while mingling with the public, Prince William has revealed several details about his children's current interests, such as Princess Charlotte's strong passion for "dancing and performing" and even how all three of his children like to "wrestle over the remote" when deciding who gets to watch TV.

Despite a challenging year for the royals, there was a ray of hope last month that normality could soon return when the Princess of Wales announced that she had successfully completed her chemotherapy treatment with a heartwarming video clip featuring her husband and children.

Clearly demonstrating their tight-knit bond, even amidst the trials of the past 12 months, the family couldn't be stronger, with one palace insider previously disclosing that George, Charlotte, and Louis all seem "pretty happy with life."

"Those children look pretty happy with life," a palace insider previously told PEOPLE about the Wales kids. "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings - and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it.

"Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time," a source close to the Royal household said. "She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."

