    Alzheimer's cure 'could be found in 10 years' but relies on one thing says expert

    By Paige Ingram & Joan McFadden & Vivienne Aitken & John O'sullivan,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZEMi_0w8niyWf00

    A top dementia expert has shared a hopeful outlook that a cure for Alzheimer's disease could be on the horizon within the next ten years . Professor Craig Ritchie is also forecasting major strides in treatment and early detection , which he believes will drastically cut down the number of severe dementia cases.

    He said: "I don't just expect a cure for Alzheimer's disease in 10 years; I also expect that, with early detection, managing risk factors, and powerful new treatments, advanced Alzheimer's disease dementia will be very rare."

    The announcement brings a glimmer of hope to the thousands touched by the disease, though it hinges on quicker diagnosis rates.

    With the financial toll of dementia set to rise , projections suggest yearly costs hitting between $3.3 billion and $3.7 billion by 2031. Professor Ritchie emphasized the urgency for a revamped strategy in tackling Alzheimer's, advocating for earlier interventions and heightened awareness among the youth.

    Speaking to the Daily Record, he highlighted: "The most recent research reveals Alzheimer's can start decades before symptoms appear, so we need to approach our research and clinical trials from a much younger perspective," reports Surrey Live .

    The individual stressed the significance of early detection, saying: "We're now recruiting younger volunteers as we need to view it as a brain disease that you could potentially have from your 50s or even younger, but it could take many years before symptoms emerge. We aim to identify those who have it and then give them treatments that will clear amyloid protein from the brain."

    Elaborating on the requirements for volunteer participation, the spokesperson explained: "Scottish Brain Sciences needs volunteers from Scotland who are 55-plus and aware of the classic 'Why did I go upstairs? ' moments, mild cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer's dementia. These are the people who will prove the science which is that brain disease can be treated before it becomes a severe dementia."

    In a critical comment about current medical practices, they added: "The trouble is the approach to Alzheimer's treatments has barely changed in decades. Medical students are still being taught about Alzheimer's in exactly the same way I was in the 80s."

    The expert also reflected on their personal experience, noting: "In 1997-98, I helped establish one of the first memory clinics in the world in Melbourne and yet there was very little difference between that and the one where I worked in Edinburgh in 2022. Medicine moves on and we have to be ready to embrace it in the best possible way, which in this case is encouraging younger volunteers to get involved in clinical trials."

    The doctor explained: "My wife is an HIV specialist, a role which didn't exist in the 80s, because up until then HIV didn't exist. The speciality was created by doctors coming from broader specialities like infectious diseases to develop a dedicated and new specialism. This led to the development of really effective treatments so much so that AIDs is a very rare and mainly avoidable outcome from people living with HIV.

    "The same should be the case in the Alzheimer's field, where we should create a new speciality bringing together neurologists, psychiatrists and others under the banner of brain health and neurodegenerative medicine. We need a new and dedicated speciality. That specialism would then move the conversation to a brain disease that starts in midlife, which could then be prevented from developing into later stage disease currently described as 'dementia'."

    However, he also emphasized the need for realism. "This new generation of treatments will have some quite serious side effects and they won't suit everyone, and specialists will closely monitor patients in their care," he said.

    "But these are the first generation and more treatments, many being trialled now, will follow; second, third and fourth generations that will be even more targeted, safer and more effective. But you can't have these second and later-generation treatments without learning from the first generation."

    In a pioneering step, Brain Sciences Scotland has made history by becoming the first clinical site in Europe to start trialing a pioneering active immunotherapy vaccine aimed at preventing or slowing down Alzheimer's. The trial will investigate whether immunizing people as soon as the disease starts, before symptoms such as memory or cognitive problems appear, can prevent the development of symptoms.

    Ritchie said: "We're focusing on a big plan, where those already in advanced stages of the disease get the right care and at the same time we create a new specialty in brain health and neurodegenerative medicine."

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

