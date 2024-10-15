Taylor Swift savaged over 'ugly' dress as people wonder if 'Blake Lively dressed her'

Taylor Swift is typically a hit with many, but her recent fashion choice has caused quite the stir.

Over the weekend, the pop star enjoyed a cozy dinner date with her NFL star boyfriendTravis Kelce in New York City . As per usual, the couple dressed to impress for their evening out.

However, this time around, the Fifteen singer's outfit didn't sit well with some. For their get-together, Taylor donned a gold hook-and-eye corset top and flare mini skirt that showcased her long, toned legs.

She completed her look with black open-toe wedge sandals and gold accessories. The Grammy-winner's ensemble sparked chatter on Instagram when snaps of Travis leading her to their dinner venue surfaced on the Instagram account @deuxmoi , reports the Mirror US .

"Fire this stylist immediately," one user commented. Another chimed in, "I wonder if he ever looks at her and thinks, what on earth is she wearing now? " A third added, "All that money and no stylist. Shame."

Someone else quipped, "Did Blake Lively dress her? " Another slammed: "Dress looking like something from Project Runway Season 1 darling."

Despite the snide remarks about her style, there were naturally many Swifties who jumped to her defense.

"I think she looks like she wears what she likes, and doesn't care what anyone thinks. Her body: her rules. Fabulous," one fan gushed. Another chimed in: "People may not like her dress , but we CANT deny how soft and PRETTY SPARKLY she looks. She is glowing" A third defended: "Why are people being so mean? Taylor looks cute. She's pretty. The outfit is adorable. Give a break ffs."

The whirlwind romance between Taylor and Travis captured global attention when they made their relationship public last year. From Taylor's heartfelt song lyrics about their love story, to their picture-perfect Super Bowl smooch, and charming date nights, fans are utterly smitten with their love saga.

Particularly considering the couple's mutual public support for each other's career triumphs over the past year. The blonde bombshell was spotted at numerous Kansas City Chiefs games, supporting her NFL beau, while he was seen belting out tunes at the Eras tour.

Hence, many Swifties are puzzled as to why he doesn't seem to promote their relationship on social media, leading to some criticism.

With a following of over 6.8 million on Instagram, and following 1,590 people, Travis tends to share snaps of NFL game plays, sponsored videos, or simply humorous moments with his NFL star brother Jason Kelce from their podcast New Heights. However, it seems he prefers to keep his relationship off the platform.

For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .