Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    Taylor Swift savaged over 'ugly' dress as people wonder if 'Blake Lively dressed her'

    By Angelica Cheyenne & John O'sullivan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRupd_0w7ITDfZ00

    Taylor Swift is typically a hit with many, but her recent fashion choice has caused quite the stir.

    Over the weekend, the pop star enjoyed a cozy dinner date with her NFL star boyfriendTravis Kelce in New York City . As per usual, the couple dressed to impress for their evening out.

    However, this time around, the Fifteen singer's outfit didn't sit well with some. For their get-together, Taylor donned a gold hook-and-eye corset top and flare mini skirt that showcased her long, toned legs.

    She completed her look with black open-toe wedge sandals and gold accessories. The Grammy-winner's ensemble sparked chatter on Instagram when snaps of Travis leading her to their dinner venue surfaced on the Instagram account @deuxmoi , reports the Mirror US .

    "Fire this stylist immediately," one user commented. Another chimed in, "I wonder if he ever looks at her and thinks, what on earth is she wearing now? " A third added, "All that money and no stylist. Shame."

    Someone else quipped, "Did Blake Lively dress her? " Another slammed: "Dress looking like something from Project Runway Season 1 darling."

    Despite the snide remarks about her style, there were naturally many Swifties who jumped to her defense.

    "I think she looks like she wears what she likes, and doesn't care what anyone thinks. Her body: her rules. Fabulous," one fan gushed. Another chimed in: "People may not like her dress , but we CANT deny how soft and PRETTY SPARKLY she looks. She is glowing" A third defended: "Why are people being so mean? Taylor looks cute. She's pretty. The outfit is adorable. Give a break ffs."

    The whirlwind romance between Taylor and Travis captured global attention when they made their relationship public last year. From Taylor's heartfelt song lyrics about their love story, to their picture-perfect Super Bowl smooch, and charming date nights, fans are utterly smitten with their love saga.

    Particularly considering the couple's mutual public support for each other's career triumphs over the past year. The blonde bombshell was spotted at numerous Kansas City Chiefs games, supporting her NFL beau, while he was seen belting out tunes at the Eras tour.

    Hence, many Swifties are puzzled as to why he doesn't seem to promote their relationship on social media, leading to some criticism.

    With a following of over 6.8 million on Instagram, and following 1,590 people, Travis tends to share snaps of NFL game plays, sponsored videos, or simply humorous moments with his NFL star brother Jason Kelce from their podcast New Heights. However, it seems he prefers to keep his relationship off the platform.

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

    Comments / 13
    Add a Comment
    Robert Mitchell
    14h ago
    Get a life.
    Mike Ukmar
    23h ago
    lol...
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend issues warning to Taylor Swift after dating NFL star
    Irish Star5 days ago
    FOX NFL Sunday's Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan fall apart as co-host loses it on air
    Irish Star1 day ago
    'Most handsome men in the world' have been named - and Irish hunk ranks highly above Hollywood A-listers
    Irish Star4 days ago
    Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
    Business Times9 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com19 days ago
    Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Patrick Mahomes Confirms Taylor Swift Rumor
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Blake Lively In Tight Dinner Dress Shamed For ‘Looking Chunky’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    Coca-Cola cut ties with Taylor Swift over Harris endorsement? No, that's satire | Fact check
    USA TODAY27 days ago
    Fans Notice the Same Thing About NFL Reporter Melanie Collins' Sunday Outfit
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Taylor Swift shares big announcement on Good Morning America
    AL.com1 day ago
    Aoki Lee Simmons Quits Modeling After Called ‘Not Pretty Enough,’ Following Comparisons To Mom Kimora Lee
    Black Enterprise2 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Travis Kelce reveals ‘mixed feelings’ cuddling up to Taylor Swift for Yankees-Guardians playoff game
    The US Sun19 hours ago
    Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend gives advice to Taylor Swift and impact relationship has had on her
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole breaks down in tears over Taylor Swift fan backlash after Angel Reese podcast interview
    The US Sun16 hours ago
    'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    Gigi Hadid Explains Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Won’t Be at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
    Elle1 day ago
    Hotel owner said Liam Payne 'on drugs' and 'destroying' room before death, according to 9-1-1 audio
    Irish Star10 hours ago
    Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Reveals How Her Introduction to Royal Life Got off to a Bad Start
    SheKnows5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Say They’re ‘Sick to My Stomach’ Over New Video of ‘Stalkers’ Outside of Her New York City Home
    Parade2 days ago
    Revealed: How much Travis Kelce's Louis Vuitton jewelry for Yankees date with Taylor Swift cost
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    Lizzo Has Been ‘Canceled For Everything’ And She’s Fine With It, She Explains
    UPROXX1 day ago
    Mariah Carey Consoling Herself With ‘Booze’ Ahead of Deposition in Brother’s Defamation Lawsuit
    Life and Style Weekly1 day ago
    Fans Convinced Travis Kelce's Outfit Has a Major Taylor Swift Tease
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Snoop Dogg fans are just discovering 'savage' story behind his rap name
    Irish Star6 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy