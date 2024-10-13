Open in App
    • Irish Star

    Kanye West accused of drugging and raping ex-assistant at P Diddy party in bombshell lawsuit

    By Scarlett O'Toole,

    2 days ago

    Kanye West has been accused of drugging and raping his former assistant at a party hosted by Sean 'P Diddy' Combs in a bombshell new lawsuit .

    Lauren Pisciotta sued West in June for alleged stalking and sexual harassment , according to documents obtained by The Mirror US. She accused her former boss of sending her messages implying he wanted to have sex with her during the time she worked as his assistant in 2021.

    Pisciotta alleged West would also perform a sex act on phone calls with her. Pisciotta has filed an updated lawsuit and accused West of allegedly drugging and raping her, with Pisciotta claiming West confessed to the allegations.

    In the updated lawsuit, which has been obtained by The Mirror US, Pisciotta claimed to have met West after he invited her musician client to a studio session. He also invited the induvial to a party hosted by his friend Combs.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8nzd_0w54toxb00

    West is said to have told everyone at the party that they needed to have a drink in order to stay and allegedly handed Pisciotta a drink. According to the updated documents, Pisciotta started to feel "disorientated" after taking a few sips.

    The updated lawsuit alleged: "She felt less in control of her body and speech and that is where [her] memories of the night escape her." Her client is alleged to have been "too traumatized and disturbed to speak about that night" and refused to speak about the party.

    Pisciotta then alleged West spoke to her about the party in the weeks before he fired her in November 2022. Pisciotta alleged West opened up following a comment his ex-wife made about him and Pisciotta having an affair.

    The ex-wife's name was withheld in the lawsuit. In the updated documents, Pisciotta claimed to have wanted to reach out to the ex-wife, but West allegedly told her she couldn't due to what happened at the Diddy party.

    Pisciotta claimed West had told his ex-wife they "hooked up", but Pisciotta said she was drugged when it happened. She alleged West then laughed when she told him she had no memory of the night.

    West is yet to speak out about the updated lawsuit. The Mirror US has approached a representative for West and his attorney for comment.

    While the rapper has not spoken out against the new claims, West denied the claims in Pisciotta's original lawsuit. His legal representative called them "baseless" in a comment shared with TMZ and accused Pisciotta of "blackmail and extortion".

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

