    • Irish Star

    Discover the comfort of homemade Irish soda bread this fall with simple six-ingredient recipe

    By Brian Dillon & Rudi Kinsella,

    2 days ago

    Many would concur that Irish cuisine is best savored during the Autumn and Winter months , given its wholesome and heartwarming nature.

    From hearty stews to comforting colcannon and other Irish favorites, these dishes are known for their ability to warm you up after a chilly day. And let's not forget the classic Irish soda bread .

    For those of us who grew up on the Emerald Isle, the scent of freshly baked Irish soda bread is synonymous with comfort. The moment that aroma hits, you know you're in for a treat.

    It's no surprise that this love for soda bread has carried into adulthood, with many of us still baking it just as our mothers did.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxcOB_0w53vxaZ00

    One of the best things about this bread is its simplicity . It's a straightforward mix-and-bake recipe, with few additional steps required.

    This beautiful, salty, and robust Irish soda bread is the perfect comfort food for autumn. While I usually pair it with butter and jam, it also pairs wonderfully with a hot bowl of soup or stew during the colder months.

    Here's what you'll need:

    • 10oz wholemeal flour
    • 6oz plain flour
    • 3/4 pint buttermilk
    • 1 tsp bread soda
    • 1 tsp salt
    • 1 tbsp Irish butter

    And here's how to make it:

    • Preheat your oven to 190°C/gas mark 5/374°F
    • Mix all of the dry ingredients in a bowl
    • Mix in the butter
    • Mix in the buttermilk. Your dough should turn out soft and slightly sticky
    • Line a baking tin with butter and place your dough in the tin
    • Bake in the middle of your oven for 40 minutes
    • Once it has baked, take it out of the tin and leave it on a cooling rack for around 20-30 minutes
    • Cut into slices and serve with Irish butter and jam

    The recipe may be simple, but the result is fantastic. If you're seeking some authentic Irish comfort this Autumn and Winter, we suggest adding this one to your recipe collection.

