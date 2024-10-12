Award-winning reality series coming to Ireland and the winner will bag a massive prize

RTE is gearing up to launch an Irish adaptation of the wildly successful reality TV series, The Traitors .

In the gripping game of deception and trust , contestants are divided into "traitors" and "faithfuls" vying for a chance to win up to €50,000, as described by the BBC as "the ultimate reality game of detection, backstabbing and trust".

The UK's season two finale in January captivated a peak audience of 6.9 million viewers. Now, Dublin's Kite Entertainment together with RTE is set to bring the sensation to Ireland after its smash-hit runs in the UK, the US, and the Netherlands where it originated.

Claudia Winkleman presents the British version, while Alan Cumming leads the Emmy Award-winning American show. Grainne McAleer, RTE's Commissioning Editor for Documentaries and Series, expressed excitement about the show: "We're confident that Traitors Ireland will be just as thrilling. We're looking for dynamic contestants who can outwit, out-schmooze, and outplay the others."

Darren Smith, Managing Director of Kite Entertainment, also shared his enthusiasm: "We've been fans of the original Dutch format and are thrilled to bring it to Irish screens. Now, we're on the hunt for the perfect castle, cast, and host! " RTE and Kite Entertainment are currently on the lookout for participants for the series, which will be filmed in Ireland and aired on RTE One and the RTE Player in 2025.

Contestants must be over 18 and free in Spring 2025, reports the Irish Mirror . Those in Ireland who are interested in appearing on Traitors can visit the RTE website for more information on how to apply.

