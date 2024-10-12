Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    Award-winning reality series coming to Ireland and the winner will bag a massive prize

    By Alana Loftus & Sandra Mallon & Alana Loftus,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXaGB_0w4C0meJ00

    RTE is gearing up to launch an Irish adaptation of the wildly successful reality TV series, The Traitors .

    In the gripping game of deception and trust , contestants are divided into "traitors" and "faithfuls" vying for a chance to win up to €50,000, as described by the BBC as "the ultimate reality game of detection, backstabbing and trust".

    The UK's season two finale in January captivated a peak audience of 6.9 million viewers. Now, Dublin's Kite Entertainment together with RTE is set to bring the sensation to Ireland after its smash-hit runs in the UK, the US, and the Netherlands where it originated.

    Claudia Winkleman presents the British version, while Alan Cumming leads the Emmy Award-winning American show. Grainne McAleer, RTE's Commissioning Editor for Documentaries and Series, expressed excitement about the show: "We're confident that Traitors Ireland will be just as thrilling. We're looking for dynamic contestants who can outwit, out-schmooze, and outplay the others."

    Darren Smith, Managing Director of Kite Entertainment, also shared his enthusiasm: "We've been fans of the original Dutch format and are thrilled to bring it to Irish screens. Now, we're on the hunt for the perfect castle, cast, and host! " RTE and Kite Entertainment are currently on the lookout for participants for the series, which will be filmed in Ireland and aired on RTE One and the RTE Player in 2025.

    Contestants must be over 18 and free in Spring 2025, reports the Irish Mirror . Those in Ireland who are interested in appearing on Traitors can visit the RTE website for more information on how to apply.

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why Sean 'P Diddy' Combs and Ashton Kutcher 'stopped clubbing' together
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Nicole Kidman bashed over resurfaced clip where she appears to push Hollywood star
    Irish Star6 hours ago
    'Most handsome men in the world' have been named - and Irish hunk ranks highly above Hollywood A-listers
    Irish Star2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    TV star makes wild teenage claim about P Diddy parties
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    McDonald's chef shares secret Big Mac sauce recipe - and it doesn't contain ketchup
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered, cooked remains found in gruesome murder
    Irish Star9 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Taylor Swift to get even more attention following NFL changes made
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Popular US baby names and their surprise Irish backstory and meanings
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady3 hours ago
    Discover the comfort of homemade Irish soda bread this fall with simple six-ingredient recipe
    Irish Star1 day ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Meghan Markle's 'thinly-veiled threats' to Royal Family hidden in 'telling' interview
    Irish Star11 hours ago
    Meet Lucky: A Loving Goldendoodle Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Chicago walkers find box with human head on the sidewalk
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Mean Girls scene was cut at last-minute for being too inappropriate
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Top 5 scariest and best horror movies to watch on Disney+ this Halloween
    Irish Star2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Blue Bloods star Abigail Hawk shares surprising location of 'emotional' final scenes in last episode
    Irish Star2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Hydrangeas: Expert shares one natural item to add to soil now to make them thrive next year
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy