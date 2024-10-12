Prince Harry's chilling warning about smartphones 'stealing childhood' in video

Prince Harry has voiced his concerns about the impact of smartphones on the younger generation in a chat with Jonathan Haidt, author of The Anxious Generation and social psychologist, marking World Mental Health Day on October 10.

In a video released by Fortune Well, the 40 year old Duke of Sussex kicked off their discussion with the claim that "in many cases, the smartphone is stealing young people's childhood," highlighting the growing dependency children have on these devices.

Although it may seem like a strong assertion, Haidt agreed with the Duke's sentiment and went on to detail how many individuals born after 1995 in English-speaking countries are entering puberty facing increased anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicidal ideation, which correlates with their use of smartphones, as PEOPLE magazine reports.

Adding to the conversation on accountability, Harry tackled the common misconception that "social media companies point the finger at parents" for the rising mental health issues, citing company statements that say: " 'Well, you know, this is down to you. This is down to your parenting.'"

Haidt questioned the effectiveness of parental guidance in the digital era, stating: "If there were some parents who were getting this wrong and most parents were getting it right, then I'd be very receptive to that argument," but he observed that once children have access to a phone and social media, family life often becomes a battle over screen time, a situation he sees as widespread.

"The tech companies put us in a bind, and then they're trying to blame us for what they did," Haidt voiced his discontent.

Acknowledging the benefits of smartphones, such as emergency contact between children and parents, Prince Harry noted that many parents are comforted by their child having a phone. Yet, he also recognized the importance of platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat for young people to connect with friends.

However, Haidt dismissed the idea that numerous online connections are beneficial, asserting, "The research, I think, is very clear: When kids have a best friend or especially a small group [of friends], they generally do well," and pointed out that having too many connections can prevent meaningful relationships: "When kids don't have a close friend or close group, they're much less likely to do well. When you have 300 connections, you don't have time for anyone."

During a discussion on digital wellbeing, Haidt suggested, "Give them a phone. Just don't give them a supercomputer connected to everyone in the world."

Regarding the impact of social media on the youth, Prince Harry, dad to Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, stressed the significance of genuine interactions instead of virtual ones, which is in line with what Haidt mentioned earlier contrary to the popular belief that online platforms are vital for youngsters to establish connectionsa notion dismissed by research indicating otherwise.

"This year, 2024, is the turning point. Terrible things have happened to our kids. We see that now... I don't want to blame any parent because we didn't know this 10 years ago," Haidt stated. This statement comes only a month following Harry's focus on the risks social media presents, specifically about children's online consumption, for the Clinton Foundation.

Meanwhile, on CBS Sunday Morning, Duchess Meghan expressed similar worries while discussing the Archewell foundation's campaign to address social media perils. She remarked: "Our kids are young - they're 3 and 5. They're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them. So as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good."

Harry also said, "At this point, we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder. And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this."

