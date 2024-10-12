Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    Liam Neeson explains personal and NSFW reason he can't watch 50 Shades of Grey

    By Alana Loftus,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOgTq_0w4BaPYC00

    Liam Neeson shared the reason he can’t watch the 50 Shades movies in an interview, and fans think it’s hilarious.

    The Taken actor appeared alongside fellow Irish actor Jamie Dornan and former girlfriend Helen Mirren on the Graham Norton show some years back. As Dornan was promoting Fifty Shades Freed, the final movie in the series, where he stars as Christian Grey, alongside Dakota Johnson.

    Neeson pointed out that he has never seen the notoriously raunchy blockbuster movie franchise, explaining that he knew Dakota when she was a child.

    “I can’t watch those films, because I made a movie with Dakota’s mom many years ago. And I used to swing Dakota round when she was two. So I can’t- I just can’t see her as an adult, so forgive me.”

    The sweet explanation earned laughs from the audience which was interrupted by a hilarious quip from Jamie Dornan who responded, “I think I’ve swung her around a wee bit too.”

    If you can't see the clip below, click here

    The movie where Neeson took a shine to young Dakota was called Shining Through, and starred Melanie Griffith, Dakota’s mother, and Michael Douglas. The film was released in 1992, and was indeed shot when Daokta was just two years old. A few years later in 1995, Neeson would have his first child Micheál with wife Natasha Richardson, followed by his second son, Daniel in 1996.

    While on the topic of love scenes, Neeson also shared that he and Dame Helen Mirren had shared a scene in Excalibur , the film which introduced the two actors and sparked a four year relationship.

    “I don’t think it’s in Excalibur,” he said, to which Mirren responded, “ No they cut it out . They should put it back in, it would be like, historic now.”

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why Sean 'P Diddy' Combs and Ashton Kutcher 'stopped clubbing' together
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered, cooked remains found in gruesome murder
    Irish Star9 hours ago
    Nicole Kidman bashed over resurfaced clip where she appears to push Hollywood star
    Irish Star6 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Netflix cancel yet another fan-favorite series with TV lovers left fuming
    Irish Star6 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Hollywood star visits wonderful Irish sheepdog farm while filming new season of Netflix show
    Irish Star7 hours ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    TV star makes wild teenage claim about P Diddy parties
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Top 5 scariest and best horror movies to watch on Disney+ this Halloween
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Meet Lucky: A Loving Goldendoodle Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    McDonald's chef shares secret Big Mac sauce recipe - and it doesn't contain ketchup
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Popular US baby names and their surprise Irish backstory and meanings
    Irish Star2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    NFL legend gets giddy while talking about the Lions on Sunday night
    Irish Star10 hours ago
    5Q4: Baby the Cat
    Alameda Post28 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady3 hours ago
    Discover the comfort of homemade Irish soda bread this fall with simple six-ingredient recipe
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Chicago walkers find box with human head on the sidewalk
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Hydrangeas: Expert shares one natural item to add to soil now to make them thrive next year
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    'Most handsome men in the world' have been named - and Irish hunk ranks highly above Hollywood A-listers
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Walmart CEO says makes hopeful promise after devastating hurricanes
    Irish Star4 hours ago
    Walmart’s brilliant 13-word statement praised online by pet-lovers
    Irish Star7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy