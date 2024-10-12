Liam Neeson explains personal and NSFW reason he can't watch 50 Shades of Grey

Liam Neeson shared the reason he can’t watch the 50 Shades movies in an interview, and fans think it’s hilarious.

The Taken actor appeared alongside fellow Irish actor Jamie Dornan and former girlfriend Helen Mirren on the Graham Norton show some years back. As Dornan was promoting Fifty Shades Freed, the final movie in the series, where he stars as Christian Grey, alongside Dakota Johnson.

Neeson pointed out that he has never seen the notoriously raunchy blockbuster movie franchise, explaining that he knew Dakota when she was a child.

“I can’t watch those films, because I made a movie with Dakota’s mom many years ago. And I used to swing Dakota round when she was two. So I can’t- I just can’t see her as an adult, so forgive me.”

The sweet explanation earned laughs from the audience which was interrupted by a hilarious quip from Jamie Dornan who responded, “I think I’ve swung her around a wee bit too.”

The movie where Neeson took a shine to young Dakota was called Shining Through, and starred Melanie Griffith, Dakota’s mother, and Michael Douglas. The film was released in 1992, and was indeed shot when Daokta was just two years old. A few years later in 1995, Neeson would have his first child Micheál with wife Natasha Richardson, followed by his second son, Daniel in 1996.

While on the topic of love scenes, Neeson also shared that he and Dame Helen Mirren had shared a scene in Excalibur , the film which introduced the two actors and sparked a four year relationship.

“I don’t think it’s in Excalibur,” he said, to which Mirren responded, “ No they cut it out . They should put it back in, it would be like, historic now.”

