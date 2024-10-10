Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Irish Star

    Irish tourist describes 'scary and chaotic' scenes in Orlando from the eye of Hurricane Milton

    By Alana Loftus,

    2 days ago

    A Dublin woman who is on vacation in Orlando, Florida has shared updates from the eye of the hurricane , as thousands of people are impacted by the extreme weather .

    Paige Comerford from Clondalkin spoke to RTE live from her hotel, as she watched people flee their homes all around her.

    " We're in the eye of the hurricane , so it's a little bit chaotic at the moment," she said in a video. "The walls of the hotel have been trembling, shaking the last few hours. We're on floor number three and we can feel every bit of the impact of Hurricane Milton ."

    Comerford described the scenes of chaos on the ground in Orlando . She said the hotel has been ‘crazy’ all day and the hotel has not been able to accommodate anyone. She added that some people are sleeping in the reception. Comerford said that it was ‘very hard’ to watch people flee their homes in the surrounding area to “come to a safe place in Orlando, and even still it doesn't really feel like the safest place right now, because we are in the eye of the hurricane.”

    "Evacuees are coming in earlier on with babies, elderly, their pets, their dogs, their cats like begging for a room to be put up in for the night. That was very hard to see."

    She said that all hotel guests have been advised to avoid using the elevator over risks or power outages. They have also been advised not to sleep anywhere near the windows.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1EOJ_0w1jRaq100

    Comerford has been keeping her fiancé at home in Ireland updated through her Instagram account @_paintedbypaige_. She is looking forward to returning home to Dublin safely, but understands that many of the people around her are not so lucky.

    “The evacuees that are staying here tonight aren't so lucky,” she said. “God knows what state their homes are going to be, if they're going to be there at all by the time they return back to Tampa or any coastal areas that they've come from."

    For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton damage leads expert to make 'distressed' alligator warning
    Irish Star2 days ago
    McDonald’s shakes up menu with three new items along with the return of some fan favorites
    Irish Star2 days ago
    TV star makes wild teenage claim about P Diddy parties
    Irish Star8 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Ex-Dublin Mayor's flees Florida home with family Hurricane Milton nears
    Irish Star3 days ago
    McDonald’s is giving out free Krispy Kreme doughnuts — here’s how to get one
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Spirit Airlines passengers say they were kicked off plane for 'inappropriate outfits'
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend issues warning to Taylor Swift after dating NFL star
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Hydrangeas: Expert shares one natural item to add to soil now to make them thrive next year
    Irish Star11 hours ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    This American sounding name actually originated in Ireland, and it’s meaning is beautiful
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    New York drag queens explain how they replaced Chappell Roan at All Things Go festival after the star backed out
    Irish Star1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Liam Neeson's most overlooked action flick has become a major success on Netflix
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    'Most handsome men in the world' have been named - and Irish hunk ranks highly above Hollywood A-listers
    Irish Star9 hours ago
    Ice cream brand dishes out $8.85 million to customers in class action lawsuit - you may be eligible for a payout
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Cranes and wild animals took to streets 'to warn people' of Hurricane Milton
    Irish Star14 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Walmart and Dollar Tree warned to check change after $200 million issue highlighted by experts
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Gardening maintenance tips - best time to stop mowing the lawn before winter
    Irish Star13 hours ago
    Popular US baby names and their surprise Irish backstory and meanings
    Irish Star12 hours ago
    Top 5 scariest and best horror movies to watch on Disney+ this Halloween
    Irish Star9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy