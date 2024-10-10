Irish tourist describes 'scary and chaotic' scenes in Orlando from the eye of Hurricane Milton

A Dublin woman who is on vacation in Orlando, Florida has shared updates from the eye of the hurricane , as thousands of people are impacted by the extreme weather .

Paige Comerford from Clondalkin spoke to RTE live from her hotel, as she watched people flee their homes all around her.

" We're in the eye of the hurricane , so it's a little bit chaotic at the moment," she said in a video. "The walls of the hotel have been trembling, shaking the last few hours. We're on floor number three and we can feel every bit of the impact of Hurricane Milton ."

Comerford described the scenes of chaos on the ground in Orlando . She said the hotel has been ‘crazy’ all day and the hotel has not been able to accommodate anyone. She added that some people are sleeping in the reception. Comerford said that it was ‘very hard’ to watch people flee their homes in the surrounding area to “come to a safe place in Orlando, and even still it doesn't really feel like the safest place right now, because we are in the eye of the hurricane.”

"Evacuees are coming in earlier on with babies, elderly, their pets, their dogs, their cats like begging for a room to be put up in for the night. That was very hard to see."

She said that all hotel guests have been advised to avoid using the elevator over risks or power outages. They have also been advised not to sleep anywhere near the windows.

Comerford has been keeping her fiancé at home in Ireland updated through her Instagram account @_paintedbypaige_. She is looking forward to returning home to Dublin safely, but understands that many of the people around her are not so lucky.

“The evacuees that are staying here tonight aren't so lucky,” she said. “God knows what state their homes are going to be, if they're going to be there at all by the time they return back to Tampa or any coastal areas that they've come from."

For the latest local news and features on Irish America, visit our homepage here .