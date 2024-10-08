Open in App
    Xbox fans can get Series S console for free after PS5 Pro launch with exciting deal

    By Harriet Morphy-Morris & Rudi Kinsella,

    2 days ago

    Last month, thousands of eager gamers lined up to try their luck at securing Sony's latest console, the PS5 Pro.

    Despite the high demand causing pre-orders to sell out within minutes, those who missed out might want to consider Xbox's rival offer of a free Series S console .

    Don't get us wrong, the Series S is outdated and bulkier compared to Sony's upgraded PS5 Pro, but a current under-the-radar tech deal slashes the price from £249 ($327) down to nothing, all thanks to Virgin Media.

    The provider is gifting an Xbox console to those who sign up for specific TV and broadband plans this week. Customers have until October 13 to choose a plan and walk away with either an Xbox or £150 ($200) in bill credit at no extra cost, and here's exactly how to do it.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7n7b_0vyRQGRF00

    Virgin Media is offering new customers the choice of two freebies - a free Xbox Series S or £250 bill credit - if they purchase any of these plans; The Bigger Movie Combo, Bigger Combo + Sports HD, or the Mega Volt package, all of which lock customers into a lengthy 18-month contract.

    That being said, there are massive streaming benefits to these packages (in addition to the freebies). At £60.99 per month, the Bigger Movie Combo bundle is the cheaper monthly option and perfect for movie buffs - it includes M125 Fibre Broadband, 11 Sky Cinema TV channels in HD and over 200 regular TV channels.

    Next in line is the Bigger Combo + Sports HD, which offers the faster M500 Fibre broadband and provides fans with access to Sky Sports channels in HD, plus over 200 standard TV channels. So, viewers not only have the option of snagging a free Xbox console, but they also aren't required to commit to Sky's longer 24-month TV plans.

    Then there's the Mega Volt package, living up to its name at £84.99 ($111) per month. With M500 broadband, over 200 TV channels, an unlimited O2 SIM, this package caters to both sports and cinema enthusiasts, including both popular Sky channels...all in HD.

    Behind the compact design of the Xbox Series S and Xbox Velocity Architecture - which may sound fancy but is essentially a type of processing speed that enhances loading times - users can effortlessly switch between multiple games, load more rich worlds, and process frame rates of up to 120 FPS.

    As we've previously mentioned, one significant advantage of this Virgin Media deal (besides the free Xbox) is the contract length, as customers are only tied into a shorter 18-month contract compared to Sky's longer 24-month plan. However, this does come with an additional cost.

    Sky isn't currently offering hundreds of pounds in bill credit or a free Xbox console, but their prices are slightly lower. For example, the 300 Full Fibre broadband and Sky Stream TV plan is priced at £40 ($60) per month.

    Mike D Golden
    1d ago
    Bulkier??? Have they even seen the Pro and compare it to the Series S. GTFO. Series S is the weakest now but it can still play games. Honestly. You don’t have to even buy a console. Just buy Gamepass and a controller and you can play over 300 games for 20 a month. The cloud is only getting better. My preference is console because I have old games and discs. If you’re not stuck behind discs the just get Gamepass
    Mike D Golden
    1d ago
    Get it straight…the limited edition PS5 Pro. Not the standard. You can go preorder original now. Media is garbage now a days They don’t do research anymore
    View all comments
